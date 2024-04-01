Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Al Gore, hundreds of mourners hail ‘supreme mensch’ Joe Lieberman at pioneering Jewish politician’s funeral

Exclude from home page  |  April 1, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Alison Sharaf, a staffer for Sen. Joe Lieberman in 2000, remembers the moment she heard that he would be making history.

More Articles