Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

As churches shrink and pastors retire, creative workarounds are redefining ministry

Exclude from home page  |  August 1, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

If you are on a search committee in a mainline Protestant church looking for a new pastor, or a denominational administrator trying to find Sunday pulpit-supply clergy, you probably already know this: The clergy job market is a train wreck.

More Articles