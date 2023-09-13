Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

At least 49 synagogues have been evacuated due to bomb threats in the last 2 months. Next up, the High Holidays.

Exclude from home page  |  September 13, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

At least two more synagogues in the United States evacuated their congregants over the weekend following bomb threats, the latest in a series of such calls that have put dozens of congregations on high alert heading into the High Holidays.

More Articles