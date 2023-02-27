BGCT will not change its relationship with Baylor

Despite indications to the contrary six months ago, the Baptist General Convention of Texas will not change its relationship with Baylor University.

Last August, Baptist News Global reported the BGCT would “review and consider changes” to its 1990 agreement with Baylor. That report was based on an interview with then-BGCT Executive Director David Hardage speaking to the Baptist Standard. Hardage has since retired.

Both the Standard and BNG had received a news tip from a well-placed source that the special relationship between the BGCT and Baylor might be changing. Contacted by BNG at the time, an official spokesperson for Baylor deflected the question.

Then on Aug. 16, Hardage responded to a request for comment from the Standard by saying: “The BGCT has entered into initial conversations with Baylor University to review and consider changes to the special agreement between our two institutions. Conversations are kind, gracious and cooperative, but will take some time to complete. We will share additional information as it comes available.”

Baylor then released a response saying the university “is committed to continuing to maintain its historic relationship with the BGCT and with Texas Baptists.”

The result of that dialogue was, apparently, nothing.

Jeff Williams, pastor of First Baptist Church in Denton, Texas, and chair of the BGCT Institutional Relations Committee, recently told the BGCT Executive Board his committee unanimously voted to affirm the existing relationship agreement with Baylor for the next 10 years.

According to the Standard, the terms of the agreement call for its review every 10 years. And since no changes were proposed, no board action was required.

Baylor has related to the BGCT by a special agreement for more than three decades, since Baylor regents in 1990 unilaterally amended the school’s charter to create a self-perpetuating board. This was done to prevent a “fundamentalist takeover” of the university as a “conservative resurgence” swept across the Southern Baptist Convention and threatened to spill over into state conventions.

In the intervening 33 years, Baylor has grown exponentially in enrollment, visibility and income while the BGCT — like all denominational bodies — has shrunk. Nevertheless, some in the state convention want to exert greater control over affiliated schools, particularly in relation to LGBTQ policies.

According to sources within the BGCT, there has been a push to require all entities that partner with the BGCT to adhere to its anti-LGBTQ stance — something Baylor is unlikely to do as the Waco, Texas, school already is walking a tightrope between donors, alumni, students and regents on this issue.

Other BGCT-affiliated universities — most notably Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene — have become more explicit in their opposition to same-sex marriage, same-sex relations, and transgender identity.

Had the BGCT pushed Baylor — the second-largest Baptist university in America — to declare a more hardline position, it is likely the university’s leadership would have balked.

The BGTC has no leverage over Baylor, which has a student enrollment of 20,000 and an annual budget of $863 million, of which a tiny fraction comes from the BGCT through its $35 million budgtet. As for influence, Baylor counts about 140,000 active alumni nationwide (including 100,000 in Texas), while the BGCT counts about 5,300 churches among its membership.

After the news of no change in relationship was announced, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said, “For 178 years, Baylor and Texas Baptists have served side by side to shine a light on God’s kingdom across Texas, the United States and worldwide. We remain firmly rooted in our shared history, and Baylor remains committed to maintaining our historic, mutually beneficial relationship with the BGCT and Baptists in Texas. We look forward to continuing our special relationship over the next decade and beyond.”

Craig Christina, BGCT associate executive director, said, “The BGCT is optimistic about continuing this mutually beneficial special relationship agreement with Baylor University for another 10 years as together we prepare Christian leaders for service in and through Texas Baptists’ churches.”

Meanwhile, three days after the BGCT Executive Board meeting, Hardage, the recently retired BGCT leader, was recognized by Baylor as the recipient of its Pro Ecclesia Medal of Service, “awarded to individuals whose broad contributions to Christian ministry have made an immeasurable impact.”

