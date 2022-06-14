Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

California Sikh man sues sheriff’s office for delaying investigation into racist threats

Exclude from home page  |  June 14, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Rouble Paul Claire, a first-generation Sikh American, is suing Sutter County in the Sacramento metro area, claiming that authorities have failed to properly investigate and prosecute threats of racial slurs and violence he experienced a year ago.

More Articles