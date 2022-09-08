Baptist News Global
Christian Charity Compassion International Innovates To Seek “Compassion Of Tomorrow”

September 8, 2022

NFTs. Online gaming. Cryptocurrency. Compassion International is exploring these and other innovations as it connects with new supporters and prepares itself for Web 3.0, the Metaverse, and beyond.

