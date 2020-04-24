Church giving down more due to COVID-19 than during recession, survey shows

Sixty-five percent of churches have seen a decline in giving since mid-March as congregations have halted in-person services due to the coronavirus, according to a new survey.
CuratedReligion News Service | April 24, 2020
Sixty-five percent of churches have seen a decline in giving since mid-March as congregations have halted in-person services due to the coronavirus, according to a new survey.
CuratedReligion News Service
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionDavid Jordan
OpinionDavid Emmanuel Goatley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedHuffPost
OpinionSam Harrell
OpinionKatherine Smith
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionZachary Helton
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRichard Groves
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPaul Baxley
OpinionBrent Bowden
OpinionDean Clifford
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
OpinionMatt Dodrill
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionDavid Jordan
OpinionDavid Emmanuel Goatley
OpinionSam Harrell
OpinionKatherine Smith
OpinionZachary Helton
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRichard Groves
OpinionPaul Baxley
OpinionBrent Bowden
OpinionDean Clifford
OpinionMatt Dodrill
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionWill Cumbia
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionMatt Sapp
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDaniel G. Bagby
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedHuffPost
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff