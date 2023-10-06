Baptist News Global
Columbus Day celebrates a Christian doctrine that authorized centuries of violence — and continues to threaten American democracy

October 6, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Of the 12 federal holidays, Columbus Day is one of only three celebrating a person. Among that trinity, which includes the celebrations of the births of George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr., it remains peculiar.

