Craig Groeschel, Life.Church pastor, quarantined at home after coronavirus exposure

CuratedReligion News Service  |  March 5, 2020

Two pastors of one of the nation’s largest churches are being quarantined by local health authorities at home after being exposed to the new coronavirus at a leadership training conference in Germany.

