d365 will tackle ‘The Way of Peace’ this week

The daily online devotional guide produced by Passport Inc. this week will feature five writers addressing “The Way of Peace” with particular emphasis on current events in the Middle East.

This team of writers — Christian pastors and advocates with connections to Palestine, Israel, Armenia and Ukraine, as well as a Jewish rabbi — will speak about how to respond in faith to war and conflict.

The writers are:

George A. Mason, senior pastor emeritus of Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas and president of Faith Commons, an interfaith organization that promotes peace and works for the common good.

Salem Pearce, a rabbi and director of spirituality at the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life.

Leyla King, a Palestinian-American Episcopal priest, preacher and writer.

Mina Podgyski, a native of Chihuahua, Mexico, who along with her husband, Gennady, have served in Kyiv, Ukraine, for the last 20 years through the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

Nathaniel A. Warne, priest at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mishawaka, Ind., and a published author and proud Armenian American.

Halim Shukair, who hails from Beirut and currently lives in Dearborn, Mich., where he is priest-in-charge at Christ Episcopal Church and Mother of the Savior Church.

The d365 online devotionals are a ministry of Passport Inc. and are sponsored ecumenically by the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, the Presbyterian Mission Agency and the Episcopal Church. Daily devotionals are available 365 days of the year on d365.org and through free Apple and Android apps.