Doing a Dukakis (but with Jesus) — Biden does not need to be more publicly Christian

April 9, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

There are many factors that may determine whether incumbent president Joe Biden wins reelection this November. Whether the very Catholic president is visibly “religious enough,” however, is absolutely not one of them.

