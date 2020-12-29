Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Each year 1,000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam

Exclude from home page  |  December 29, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Neha loved the hymns that filled her church with music. But she lost the chance to sing them last year when, at the age of 14, she was forcibly converted from Christianity to Islam and married to a 45-year-old man with children twice her age.

More Articles