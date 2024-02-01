Ellen Di Giosia to lead CBF Texas

Ellen Di Giosia has been named coordinator of CBF Texas, succeeding that organization’s long-time leader, Rick McClatchy, who is retiring.

CBF Texas is one of 15 state and regional entities that relate to the national Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. She will become the fifth female currently leading a state or regional network and will be the first female leader for CBF Texas.

She currently serves as pastor of Mary’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Rutledge United Methodist Church in Grainger County, Tenn. Previously, she served as pastor of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, Tenn., and associate pastor for faith formation at Woodland Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas.

Di Giosia earned the master of divinity degree from George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University and a bachelor’s degree in music from Mississippi College. She currently is pursuing a doctor of ministry degree at Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

“I congratulate the search committee on this remarkable selection following an incredibly thorough search process,” said Paul Baxley, executive coordinator for CBF national. “I am incredibly grateful that Ellen has agreed to accept this important calling and look forward to working with her … to find the most faithful and transforming ways to serve the needs of congregations and their leaders so that we all flourish in faithfulness to Christ and participation in God’s mission in our communities and around the world.”

She has been involved in other leadership roles within CBF, including chair of the Ministries Council and serving as project manager for production of the Equally Called resource CBF developed in partnership with Baptist Women in Ministry. She is a founding member of Texas Baptist Women in Ministry.

“Ellen is an insightful, collaborative and visionary leader with a pastor’s heart for local churches and God’s mission in the world,” said Matt Walton, chair of the search committee. “I look forward to Rev. Di Giosia’s leadership as she guides CBF Texas’ mission and ministry partnerships in the days ahead.”

McClatchy has a long history of service to CBF and its networks. In 1995, he started serving as state coordinator for the CBF Oklahoma and moved in 2003 to serve as coordinator for the CBF Texas.