Fantasy informs reality

What is one story that has shaped your life and view of the world?

One bonus point if you say the Bible.

There are so many wonderfully creative stories in book, movie, music and other art forms readily available to us that are labeled “fantasy.” Some of my favorites are series such as Harry Potter, classics such as The Wizard of Oz, ancients such as the epic of Gilgamesh, harrowing tales like Shakespeare’s Hamlet, melodic and menacing music like Gustav Holst’s The Planets.” Even Van Gogh’s Starry Night swirls quite the Hollywood blockbuster tale

The truth is, as creators form art to represent fantasy, each story is embedded with a ton of reality, too. These artists — using whatever creative media of their choosing — brilliantly sift through their own life experiences and real parts of daily living, then somehow embed illustrative parts into a beautifully described boy wizard or an ensemble of stringed instruments that imagines the planet Venus as bringer of Peace.

Think of the ways you were amazed and delighted as a child (and as an adult); perhaps your eyes twinkled, your jaw dropped and you were in complete awe of the creative fantasy shared with you. These moments pique our interest, give us permission to dream and create. These stories stretch our imaginations, teaching and reminding us of truths we hold dear, those of loyalty, honesty, kindness and even our faith in God.

We need fantasy in our lives to remain authentic. When we visit or revisit fantastical stories through a book, movie, music, visual arts or other creative forms, we discover who we are deep inside.

When I spent a year in the Land of Oz in high school, playing Dorothy with two different theaters, most everything in my life went back to that story of home, belonging, courage. I had so much to learn about the brilliance of storytelling and what an honor it is to be inside the story for others to experience.

And you know what? Being in those shows helped me develop as a human like nothing else has. I was a part of a story that has belonged to millions of people’s lives across 100 years, people of all ages from many parts of the world. It wasn’t just about the sparkly red shoes.

Stories like these shape us, change us. Whether it is Roald Dahl, N.K. Jemison, Game of Thrones or other followers of Tolkien, these stories help us learn more about ourselves, accept difficult truths and discover some of our own strengths that can make life better for all of us. In this space, we are also able to see the extraordinary in the ordinary. (This is how a certain mouse-logoed company stays in business, as you know.)

Whether fantasy is your favorite genre or one you tolerate, consider revisiting a favorite book or movie, or perhaps watch or read Harry Potter for the first time. It really could do wonders for all the other parts of your life.

And, as you probably see where this is going, Jesus used many stories of fiction and metaphor, as did most of our prophets, to teach about life, love and pursuing God’s path of righteousness. We can give thanks for this wonderful genre of storytelling and sharing by diving into the wonder of it all.

Laurel Cluthe serves as pastor of families at Holmeswood Baptist Church in Kansas City, Mo.

