FlashPoint ‘prophets’ declare God supports Trump and Christian nationalism

God is on Donald Trump’s side in this year’s election, said the pro-Trump “prophets” at a recent FlashPoint Live event.

“The Holy Spirit spoke to me,” said Hank Kunneman, who wore a jacket decorated with stars and stripes as he addressed an audience of hundreds at health-and-wealth preacher Andrew Wommack’s Charis Bible College outside Colorado Springs.

Kunneman said God had made a promise: “We are going to make America great again.”

Throughout the event, members of the audience chanted “USA! USA!” and waved hand-held American flags. Highlights may be viewed here and here.

“I believe it’s God’s desire that Trump should be back in,” said Lance Wallnau, who prophesied Trump’s 2016 victory and says God spoke to him again last year in Jerusalem about 2024.

“I’m not doing it for you, I’m doing it for the other nations,” God allegedly said of Trump’s return to office.

“The emerging sheep nations are crying out” for America to elect a King Cyrus similar to leaders of Hungary, Poland and El Salvador who “stand for faith, for truth, for traditional marriage and for family,” Wallnau said.

The Old Testament says Persian King Cyrus liberated the Jews from Babylon even though he was not a Jew himself. Likewise, while Trump may not be anyone’s model of Christian holiness and devotion, he’s the chosen one, the man “God has put his hand on,” Kunneman said.

“If we have Trump, we have four more years of divine restraint,” said Wallnau, who claimed Democrats teamed with the devil in attempting to impeach Trump — twice.

A second Trump administration promises “divine intervention in the course of self-destruction of a nation” and “a divine reprieve to hold back anarchy,” he said.

Wommack said God also spoke to him last July 4 amid performances of Charis’ patriotic musical, “In God We Trust,” and again in September, promising to deal with Trump’s “woke” enemies by the time America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding in 2026.

“Some of the people who are spouting out the stuff the worst and are doing so much bad, … they are going to be gone,” Wommack declared. “I don’t know what that means, whether they’re gone or whether they’re just out of leadership or whatever.”

FlashPoint Live is a seven-city road show based on the FlashPoint TV show launched in 2022 by controversial Texas televangelist Kenneth Copeland.

The event began on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Colorado’s decision to boot Trump off its ballot over his role on January 6.

“Of course, we all know there wasn’t an insurrection,” said speaker Rick Green, “and Trump encouraged people to be peaceful.”

Wommack’s Feb. 7 podcast for his political group, Truth and Liberty Commission, warned of a “civil war” if Trump is elected again. Wommack said such a conflict would be “worth it” to return America to its Christian roots.

Wommack’s civil war remarks were first reported by Right Wing Watch, which has long opposed the Religious Right, and later by Time and The Jerusalem Post.

Speakers at FlashPoint Live said America is in trouble because Christians have neglected their obligation to lead.

Wallnau said that for the last 20 years Christians had acted as “narcissists” by “focusing on unwrapping the package of benefits to believers while the culture was being discipled by doctrines of demons.”

Wallnau draws inspiration from podcasters Joe Rogan and Russell Brand and X owner Elon Musk.

“Pray for these people that are influencers,” he said. “It’s the evidence that an awakening is happening.”

Green embraced the label “Christian nationalist” and spelled out what Christian rule would mean for everyone else.

“Some things are flat out wrong and, yes, we will outlaw them.”

“Christian principles are once again gong to permeate the culture,” he said. “Some things are flat out wrong and, yes, we will outlaw them.”

“That’s the whole reason they are after us,” said Green of those who aren’t Christian nationalists: “We are a threat to their French Revolution, Roman insanity, do whatever feels good, there is no man or woman, everybody have sex with whoever and whatever you want. They see us as a threat to that.”

FlashPoint’s speakers joined together to recite the dominionist Watchman Decree, which claims:

“We, the Church, are God’s governing Body on the earth.”

“We have been given legal power from heaven and now exercise our authority.”

“Because of our covenant with God, we are equipped and delegated by Him to destroy every attempted advance of the enemy.”

“We take back and permanently control positions of influence and leadership in each of the Seven Mountains.”

Wommack told the crowd a political red wave is needed because “we’ve got an openly homosexual governor. We’ve got transgender people in our congress. The governor and all of the congress is all liberal.”

Wommack apparently was referring to Colorado’s 100-member General Assembly, which has been dominated by Democrats since 2019 but currently includes more than 30 Republicans.

Wommack already has presided over a red wave in his home city since he declared his intention to “take over” the city in 2021.

“We were the very first school board in the nation to adopt the America First, uh, the American Birthright curriculum.”

“Even right here in little old Woodland Park, Colo., we have seen the school board flip,” he said. “We were the very first school board in the nation to adopt the America First, uh, the American Birthright curriculum, which goes back and teaches the proper history of this nation and extracts all of the woke stuff.”

Truth and Liberty Commission Director Richard Harris told the crowd the group will be busy in Colorado this year. “We’re going to be printing and distributing over one million voter guides in churches all over the state to turn this state back to red.”

Kunneman delivered a state-specific prophesy: “Let me make a play on words, says the living God. I speak to you about Colora-dough, meaning money. I change your name and I speak over you as I do America. Colorado, you will do my will. A great reform shall arise.”

The audience responded with a standing ovation.

Wommack said God told him in 2021 that Christian political activists are part of a great national spiritual awakening taking place in voting booths, not at church altars.

“The Lord spoke to me and he said someday the people in this auditorium will be telling the youth of their generation what it was like to be a part of the Third Great Awakening,” he declared.