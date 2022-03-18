Baptist News Global
For Holocaust survivors from Ukraine, Russian invasion stirs painful memories

Exclude from home page  |  March 18, 2022

Read the full story: The Washington Post

For Gdalina Novitsky and others who fled Ukraine and whose families were victims of Nazi atrocities, watching the bombardment and displacement of Ukrainians following the Russian attack feels like peering through a mirror at their own childhoods.

