For hospital chaplains, being vaccinated first brings a mix of emotions

Jennie has tried to keep it together, she really has. Her job demands nothing less. As a hospital chaplain for a Catholic health association in the Midwest, she has spent the past year shouldering the weighty burden of working with COVID-19 patients amid a ruthless pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 300,000 Americans. Sometimes she gets to work with patients on the road to recovery, but with infection rates skyrocketing nationwide, she has too often found herself sitting next to a hospital bed — her face obscured by an inhuman visage of mask and face shield — softly singing the hymn “It Is Well With My Soul” as a dying patient rattles out a final breath.