Former Ridgecrest staff invited to June homecoming

All former staff members of Ridgecrest Conference Center are invited to an “alumni homecoming” June 1-4 at the North Carolina retreat.

Ridgecrest is an 1,100-acre retreat center near Black Mountain, N.C., that holds precious memories for thousands of Southern Baptists and former Southern Baptists. Throughout most of the 20th century, the Southern Baptist Convention operated two massive retreat centers — Ridgecrest and Glorieta in New Mexico — that were popular summer destinations for clergy and lay leaders alike.

The two conference centers offered a full summer of weeklong emphases, ranging from preaching to Sunday school to home missions to foreign missions and student ministry. Most of the staff who made the centers run were college students and young adults employed only for the summer.

In more recent years, both Ridgecrest and Glorieta have been sold to other nonprofits, but they remain places of nostalgia for those who spent summers there in days gone by.

The Ridgecrest Alumni Homecoming will offer times for former staffers to reunite and share stories of their experiences.

On-site accommodations are available, and individual meal plan options also are available.

For more information or to register, email [email protected]. Summer staff alumni updates also may be found by subscribing to the group’s newsletter or joining the Facebook page.