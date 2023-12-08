Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Hanukkah message of light in darkness feels uniquely relevant to US Jews amid war and antisemitism

Exclude from home page  |  December 8, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

Preparing for Hanukkah — Judaism’s celebration of finding light in the darkness — feels uniquely somber yet defiant this year for the diverse Jewish community in Miami-area towns that many consider a welcoming home for their faith.

More Articles