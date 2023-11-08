Baptist News Global
Head of China’s state-backed Catholic church will visit Hong Kong as ties with Vatican are strained

November 8, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

The leader of China’s Communist Party-sponsored version of the Catholic church will visit Hong Kong this month at the invitation of the city’s pope-appointed Roman Catholic cardinal, fostering dialogue as China-Vatican relations remain strained.

