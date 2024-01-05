Here’s the truth: Project Veritas is shuttered

Project Veritas, a right-wing group that promised to expose the truth about liberal groups through undercover operations, secret videos, misinformation and conspiracy theories, closed two weeks before Christmas after years of controversy and a year of turmoil.

Hannah Giles, the group’s CEO since June, resigned Dec. 11, saying, “I stepped into an unsalvageable mess” that included “evidence of past illegality and past financial improprieties.” She said she presented evidence to law enforcement.

Founded by James O’Keefe in 2010, Project Veritas targeted Planned Parenthood, Democratic leaders, public school teachers, postal workers, environmentalists, Pfizer’s COVID vaccines, and media outlets including CNN and NPR by creating undercover videos edited to frame ideological opponents with claims that were misleading or false.

Its reports lit up the conservative media ecosystem, from Fox News to Focus on the Family, which continues to promote Project Veritas’ false claims of election fraud.

Groups that previously published Project Veritas’ work — including Focus, its sister organization the Family Research Council, National Religious Broadcasters and the Heritage Foundation — have failed to report on its downward spiral and closure.

O’Keefe was fired from the $22 million organization in February after years of allegedly abusing both staff and donor funds, which he spent on luxuries for himself and a girlfriend, and which he used to launch a competing business. The organization sued O’Keefe in May.

Employees called O’Keefe a “power-drunk tyrant” who oversaw a “highly sexualized” workplace that was home to “rampant” drug use.

The group claimed it was doing journalism, but its tactics — including paying $40,000 to acquire a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, President Biden’s daughter — have led to lawsuits, cash settlements, restraining orders and a Pulitzer Prize for The Washing Post, which reported on efforts by Project Veritas to infiltrate its newsroom and promote fake stories.

Project Veritas claimed acquiring the Ashley Biden diary was journalism, but in December a judge disagreed, and a criminal case against the group continues. This is far from the first time its tactics have been condemned.

In 2010, four young “activist journalists” working for Project Veritas were arrested after breaking into the office of Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu.

In 2021, the group bought a house in Washington, D.C., to target FBI agents and other perceived “enemies” of Donald Trump, who has provided funding to the group. Additional funding comes from the Koch brothers and the Christian funding platform GiveSendGo.

Project Veritas has a long history of working with conservative Christian organizations to aid Republicans and hurt Democrats. In 2018, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins introduced O’Keefe to the Council for National Policy, a powerful conservative gathering, where O’Keefe promised Project Veritas would deliver ambush videos targeting Democratic candidates in upcoming 2018 races.

O’Keefe spoke about his group’s hidden-camera investigations at Family Research Council’s 2019 Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C.

Focus on the Family, which calls Project Veritas “a group of undercover journalists,” has published more than a dozen articles promoting the group’s work, including three articles promoting the group’s debunked claims of 2020 election fraud:

The latter article relied on false claims from Project Veritas: “The Trump campaign is seeking to gain ‘meaningful access’ to the ballot-counting process in Michigan, but has additionally added claims of ‘ballot counting misconduct’ in a Detroit-area counting facility,” reported Focus’s Daily Citizen.

“Additionally, there are claims being reported by Project Veritas of a post office official in Traverse City telling workers to backdate and postmark any late ballots received on November 4, to November 3, Election Day. That claim, if verified, could also end up in a lawsuit in Michigan.”

Trump supporters filed and lost more than 60 election lawsuits based on these and other similar false claims.