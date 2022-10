Read the full story: Word&Way

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has dominated the news cycle recently with a variety of scandals. These have ranged from Walker’s chicken business benefitting from unpaid labor to lying about treating veterans and graduating college to using fake police badges as a fundraising tool after he was called out for pretending to be a police officer. There was also, of course, the report that he had paid for an abortion for a woman he was dating in 2009.