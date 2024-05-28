Baptist News Global
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the Millennial generation

May 28, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.

