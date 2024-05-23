Transitions for the week of 5-24-24

Transitions

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Jonathan Chacko, to Crosscreek Baptist Church, Pelham, Ala., as associate pastor.

Michael Glenn, to First Baptist Church, Arlington, Texas, as contemporary worship minister.

Terry Golden, to First Baptist Church, Rainelle, W.Va., as pastor.

Carol Hill, to Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va., as director of traditional worship.

Jeff Huett, now serving as chief operating officer for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Since 2013 he has served as associate coordinator for identity and communications.

David John, to First Baptist Church, Marion, N.C., as interim minister of youth.

Rebecca Mathis, to Campbell University Divinity School, Buies Creek, N.C., as director for boundary spanning theological education. She comes from Lake Junaluska Conference Retreat Center, where she served as director of advancement.

Jeanie McGowan, to First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Mo., as associate pastor of engagement.

Brandon Palmer, to Pecks Baptist Church, Bedford, Va., as pastor.

Jocelyn Pierce, to North Billerica Baptist Church, Billerica, Mass., as pastor.

Rachel West, now serving as minister of contemporary worship for Benson (N.C.) Baptist Church.

Scott Whetzel, to First Baptist Church, Romney, W.Va., as pastor.

RETIREMENTS

David Benjamin, retiring as pastor of Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va., effective June 24.

Susan Davis, retiring as associate pastor of First Baptist Church of South Boston, Va. She has served on staff there since 1996.

ORDINATIONS

Alyssa Carter, ordained to ministry on April 28 by South Main Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, where she serves as minister to children.

Jonathan Chacko, ordained to ministry on April 7 by Edgewood Church, Atlanta, Ga.

Delaney Metcalf, ordained to ministry on May 19 by Greystone Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Alexis Tardy, ordained to ministry by Park Avenue Baptist Church, Atlanta Ga.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Morgan Caruthers Fletcher, 10 years as pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Denver, Colo.

Bart Morrison, 5 years as pastor of worship ministries for University Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

Paul Myers, 10 years on staff of Passion Community Church, Midlothian, Va.

Jeff Scott, 15 years on staff of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas. He currently serves as executive pastor.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES

Cornerstone Community Church, Galax, Va.; 20 years; June 22.

First Baptist Church of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio; 200 years; May 29.

First Baptist Church of South New Berlin, N.Y.; 225 years; May 19.

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Click here to learn more.

In case you missed them:

Transitions for the week of 5-10-24

Transitions for the week of 4-26-24

Transitions for the week of 4-12-24

Transitions for the week of 3-22-24