ABC Chicago adopts resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

American Baptist Churches of Metro Chicago unanimously adopted a resolution May 18 calling for an end to genocide in Gaza, the end of Israeli occupation of Palestine and an immediate ceasefire and rebuilding of Gaza.

The Chicago group is the first regional body of the American Baptist Churches USA to adopt such a resolution, its news release said.

The Chicago ABC body also voted to send a letter to the U.S. Supreme Court calling for protection and upholding of “civil, reproductive and transgender rights.”

“We believe that Israel’s brutal assault is not only a war crime but constitutes a grave spiritual emergency that should raise alarm among Christians,” the resolution states. “In Matthew 25:40-45, our Lord Jesus says: ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me … whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’”

Karen Atkins, representing the group’s Prophetic Witness Committee, said the United States and European Union are complicit in the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

“As we call for an immediate ceasefire and release of all hostages and prisoners, we name what we believe is the necessary condition for a safe future for Palestinians and Israelis: the creation of a free, safe and internationally recognized Palestinian state in which Palestinian people can flourish as God intended for all people on Earth,” she said. “It should matter to us, Christians, because whatever we do for the least of these brothers and sisters of Our Lord Jesus Christ, we do it for him.”

Regarding the letter to the U.S. Supreme Court, Atkins said: “Affirmative action is a crucial step toward addressing historical injustices and ensuring equal opportunities for all Americans. The right to make decisions about one’s own body is fundamental and must not be impeded by the religious views of some at the expense of the autonomy and well-being of others. We implore the Supreme Court to consider the importance of upholding the rights and freedoms of transgender individuals, free from discrimination and prejudice.”

David Gregg, executive minister of ABC Metro Chicago, added this: “We believe in the unalienable right of all God’s children to flourish. This includes racial and ethnic minorities, people whose lives and health depend on reproductive justice, LGBTQ folks, and Palestinians. Our freedoms are bound up together.”

The regional meeting was held at Federated Church of Wauconda, Ill.