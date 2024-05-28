Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Notre Dame cathedral cross reinstalled in Paris amid restoration efforts

Exclude from home page  |  May 28, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

The cross at the apse of Notre-Dame de Paris, which survived the devastating 2019 fire, was reinstalled atop the cathedral’s framework Friday after a meticulous restoration by artistic ironworkers from Normandy.

More Articles