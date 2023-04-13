‘High moral values’ group touts Trump as keynote speaker

An Iowa group that says it stands for “integrity in government, high moral values, constitutional authority and Christian principles” will host Donald Trump as a keynote speaker at its upcoming spring meeting.

The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, formerly known as Iowa Christian Alliance, sent out a news release announcing Trump’s appearance at the 23rd annual Spring Kick-Off on Saturday, April 22, at Horizons Events Center in Clive, Iowa.

Joining him on the program will be three other 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls — Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Perry Johnson — along with former Vice President Mike Pence; ultraconservative commentator and talk show host Larry Elder; Will Hurd, former U.S. representative from Texas; Tulsi Gabbard, former U.S. representative from Hawaii; and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who reportedly is weighing a presidential bid.

The national Faith and Freedom Coalition was founded by Ralph Reed in 2009 to bridge the Tea Party movement and evangelical voters.

The Iowa event will be one of Trump’s first political appearances since he was charged in Manhattan criminal court with 34 felony counts related to his involvement in a hush money payment scheme to a mistress during the 2016 presidential election.

Iowa is significant because it will host the first Republican primary in the presidential election cycle. The Democratic Party has changed its primary schedule this time to put five other states ahead of Iowa because the state no longer is deemed representative of the nation the way it once was.

