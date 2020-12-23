Baptist News Global
Homeless advocates organize against Sean Feucht’s upcoming outreach in Skid Row

December 23, 2020

Advocates for the residents of LA’s Skid Row neighborhood are organizing against a planned appearance by Christian recording artist Sean Feucht in the community, which has one of the highest rates of homelessness in the country.

