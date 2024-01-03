How Philadelphia’s faith communities held together as Oct. 7 attack tested ties

Jason Holtzman and Muhammed Said Selmanlar met in April at an interfaith iftar — the meal eaten to break the daylong fast during the Muslim observance of Ramadan — at Philadelphia’s City Hall and struck up a friendship.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | January 3, 2024
Jason Holtzman and Muhammed Said Selmanlar met in April at an interfaith iftar — the meal eaten to break the daylong fast during the Muslim observance of Ramadan — at Philadelphia’s City Hall and struck up a friendship.
OpinionAlan Bean
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisErich Bridges
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrian Nietzel
OpinionLindsay Bergstrom
AnalysisSteve Rabey
OpinionKen Sehested
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMarv Knox
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield and Jeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKirsten Christensen Roberts
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsMaina Mwaura
AnalysisJustin Cox
OpinionAndrew Manis
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield and Jeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Vacca Davis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsNeil Spielholz
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsKristen Thomason
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionBrian Nietzel
OpinionLindsay Bergstrom
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
OpinionKirsten Christensen Roberts
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionAndrew Manis
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionRaouf J. Halaby
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionDon Gordon
OpinionHayoung Park
OpinionStuart Sprague
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionDavid Jordan
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff