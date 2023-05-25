Baptist News Global
In fight against ‘tyranny,’ Michigan board declares itself ‘constitutional county’

May 25, 2023

The Board of Commissioners of a lakeshore Michigan county has passed a resolution declaring it a “constitutional county,” a designation favored by some far-right groups who believe state and federal governments have become tyrannical.

