Iowa Attorney General’s report reviews dozens of ‘overwhelming’ sex-abuse complaints against Catholic priests

In Iowa as in the rest of the country, the incidence and duration of sexual abuse by clergy “were overwhelming” and the cover-up “extensive” in earlier decades, a report by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office that was released Wednesday concludes.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 25, 2021
In Iowa as in the rest of the country, the incidence and duration of sexual abuse by clergy “were overwhelming” and the cover-up “extensive” in earlier decades, a report by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office that was released Wednesday concludes.
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
AnalysisLaura Ellis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionTerry Austin
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJay Robison
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
AnalysisLaura Ellis
OpinionSid Smith III
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionJay Robison
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionSid Smith III
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionAllison Lanza
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionLindsay Bergstrom
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionGary Cook
OpinionChris Robertson
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionCraig Nash
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMaina Mwaura with David Phillips
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff