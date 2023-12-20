Baptist News Global
Israeli Official Suggests Gaza Be ‘Flattened Completely, Just Like Auschwitz Today’

Exclude from home page  |  December 20, 2023

Read the full story: HuffPost

A local Israeli council head suggested in a radio interview that Gaza should be “flattened completely, just like Auschwitz today,” the latest Israeli official to publicly call for the annihilation of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

