Israeli Official Suggests Gaza Be ‘Flattened Completely, Just Like Auschwitz Today’

A local Israeli council head suggested in a radio interview that Gaza should be “flattened completely, just like Auschwitz today,” the latest Israeli official to publicly call for the annihilation of the besieged Palestinian enclave.
BNG staff | December 20, 2023
