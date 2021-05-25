Israeli police escort Jews to flashpoint Jerusalem site

Israeli police escorted more than 250 Jewish visitors Sunday to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where clashes between police and Palestinian protesters helped trigger a war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site.
BNG staff | May 25, 2021
