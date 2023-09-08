It’ll be bullets instead of ballots if Trump’s not reelected, Huckabee warns

America will face bullets instead of ballots if Donald Trump is not reelected president next year, former Baptist pastor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee said Sept. 5.

The father of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders — formerly White House press secretary for Trump — used an episode of his TBN talk show to equate Trump’s reelection with the very survival of democracy.

Huckabee warned all the legal troubles now facing Trump — largely legal indictments for his attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election — are a politically motivated scheme run by the Biden administration to keep Trump off the ballot in 2024. He accused Biden of “thuggery.”

Without a hint of irony, Huckabee compared Biden to a third-world dictator who jails his political enemies while never mentioning that Trump’s well-worn mantra at his political rallies in 2016 was “Lock her up!” — referring to his opponent Hillary Clinton.

He also accused Biden and his family of “making millions” through criminal activity and unethical behavior — charges more frequently attributed to Trump. And he blamed American media for hiding these truths from the electorate.

Despite his indictments in both federal and state courts, Trump continues to be the runaway favorite among Republican voters for 2024, even though there is credible speculation he might be disqualified to appear on the ballot.

“If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets,” Huckabee said.

Among Huckabee’s assertions:

Biden and his team are trying “to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024″ and “to destroy Trump in the courthouse rather than at the ballot box.”

The Justice Department, the IRS and the FBI are “conspiring to hide the Biden family crimes, while all the time being obsessed with charging Donald Trump with crimes.”

The former Arkansas governor dismissed the dozen other Republican candidates for president as playing at a game show during their recent debate, which Trump skipped. “None of them have the gravitas of Donald Trump,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee has become one of Trump’s loudest and most outlandish supporters, often telling demonstrable lies in support of Trump’s cause. Before he was elected Arkansas governor in 1996, Huckabee was a Southern Baptist pastor in Arkansas. At that time, he was not known as the political firebrand he is today.

From 1989 to 1991, he served as president of the Arkansas Baptist Convention.

The next year, he ran unsuccessfully to become the state’s lieutenant governor, then national politics gave him an unexpected second chance. In that same year, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was elected U.S. president, making Lt. Gov. Jim Guy Tucker the new governor. In 1993, Huckabee ran in a special election for lieutenant governor and won — launching his political career.

