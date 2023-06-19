Juneteenth: Moving from symbolism to substance

When President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, it changed the legal status of more than 3.5 million enslaved Black people in the Confederate states from enslaved to free. It was two-and-a-half years later, on June 19, 1865, that Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for the 250,000 enslaved residents of Texas.

It should be noted, however, that slavery was not legally abolished throughout the country until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865.

Originating in the city of Galveston on June 19, 1866, Juneteenth is the holiday celebrating the emancipation of Black people from slavery in the United States. Juneteenth has been called “the longest-running African American holiday.” It was not until June 17, 2021, that President Joe Biden signed the congressional bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The signing of this bill was replete with symbolism. However, for Juneteenth to be more than a holiday, we must move from mere symbolism to substantive change. This change must include the ongoing emancipation of Black Americans from the shackles of systemic racism.

While the 13th Amendment abolished slavery, systemic racism has continued to flourish in America. Juneteenth ought to be a reminder of this, and it ought to call us to the continuing struggle for racial justice. But the call I’m issuing here is primarily to white Americans who desire to be allies in this noble struggle.

This call to justice is especially extended to white American Christians who profess to follow Jesus, our compassionate Savior and Liberator. This same Jesus said, “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free.”

For those who callously claim the gospel has nothing to do with social or racial justice, I direct you to the prophetic words above, which were fulfilled in Christ. I dare say one cannot be fully committed to sharing the gospel of Jesus without advocating for racially oppressed and marginalized people.

There are several things white Christians must do not only on Juneteenth, but throughout the year:

First, examine your beliefs and behaviors

Racism and white supremacy are twin viruses that have, in some way, infected all of us as Americans. That’s why it’s important that every white American uncover personal beliefs and behaviors that have been touched by these viruses.

So much in our society perpetuates the idea that white people are superior to Black people, intellectually, socially and morally. Authors such as Jemar Tisby, Christina Edmonson, Anthea Butler and Robert P. Jones have pointed out that such thinking always has been present throughout the history of American Christianity.

Even within the life of the most well-intentioned white people there exists racial blind spots that need to be addressed. For some, it’s the notion that, if they have a good number of Black friends, they can’t be racist or have a problem with white supremacy. For others, it’s the notion that we should focus less on racial divisions and more on cultivating a “colorblind” society.

While having Black friends from whom they can learn about racism is essential, merely having Black “friends” by no means frees a white person from racist or white supremacist tendencies. The philosophy of colorblindness is both impractical and dismissive of the realities of racialization.

Further, when white Christians say to me, “I don’t see color,” I believe they really mean, “I’m not willing to see you fully and consider your unique lived experiences.”

Second, learn true, uncensored American history

There is currently an all-out effort to ban books by Black authors and to outlaw the accurate teaching of America’s troubling racial history. Advocates of this diabolical agenda promote perspectives that are rooted in American exceptionalism.

Nothing can perpetuate systemic racism quite like false historical narratives. The most fundamental false narrative has to do with the Fourth of July, which is generally accepted as America’s “Independence Day.”

When individuals are intellectually honest about American history, they will readily concede that all people on our shores were not free on July 4, 1776. In fact, people of African descent were forced to live under the barbaric system of chattel slavery for another 90 years. Therefore, Juneteenth is closer to the truer Independence Day that should be commemorated by all Americans.

Two other false narratives have to do with the Civil War and the Confederate flag.

Many claim the Civil War was over “states’ rights,” rather than over slavery. Nothing could be further from the truth. Individual states seceded from the Union because white slaveholders wanted to go on owning humans of African descent. Simply put, the Civil War was over slavery.

The Confederate flag is at the center of another widely accepted false narrative. Many continue to fly the Confederate flag today, nearly 160 years after the South lost the Civil War. They claim the flag is about “heritage, not hate.” However, an honest examination of history reveals that flag always has been about maintaining a heritage of racial hatred and white supremacy. It’s no accident this despicable flag has been flown by the Ku Klux Klan, segregationist politicians, Neo-Nazis and members of the Alt-Right.

Third, speak against anti-Black racism

One of my favorite justice texts in the Bible is Proverbs 31:8-9, which says, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed. Yes, speak up for the poor and helpless, and see that they get justice.”

It’s not enough for white American Christians to examine their beliefs and behaviors, and to learn true, uncensored history. They must speak against anti-Black racism when it appears in both its interpersonal and institutional forms. Most would agree that anti-Black racism is an ugly reality at the interpersonal level. But sadly, many white American Christians are in denial relative to anti-Black racism that exists at the institutional and structural levels.

Consider that the same congressional Republicans who voted to pass the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021 overwhelmingly blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act that same year.

The former was a largely symbolic move, but the latter prevented much-needed legal protection of Black voting rights. In this age of Trumpism, the GOP, writ large, has been putting forward laws that make it harder for Black Americans and other marginalized populations to vote. The push for more restrictive voting laws and gerrymandering has racist outcomes. Consequently, the interests of Black people are poorly represented, and the flourishing of communities is stifled.

The election of our first Black president was important, but it was largely symbolic. Why? Because his presidency has been followed up with the greatest backlash to Black progress since that dreadful period immediately after the Reconstruction Era.

Likewise, Juneteenth holds symbolic value. However, without more white allies marshaling their privilege for the cause of racial equity, we will not experience the substantive change that is needed.

White American Christians and other people of good will must not leave the hard work of doing justice to Black people. For we have seen, at every major juncture of American history, white allies who were willing to stand with the racially oppressed.

Some even gave their lives in this endeavor. John Brown, Viola Liuzzo, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and Heather Heyer are names that come to mind. History remembers these people fondly. How will history remember you?