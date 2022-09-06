Baptist News Global
Knock, knock: Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door work

September 6, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

Jehovah’s Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished.

