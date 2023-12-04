Baptist News Global
Las Vegas man accused of threats against Jewish US senator and her family is indicted

December 4, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

A federal grand jury has indicted a Las Vegas man arrested last month on suspicion of making antisemitic threats against U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and her family, along with the family of another U.S. senator, according to court records.

