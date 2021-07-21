Letter to the Editor: Don’t throw away your neighbor’s shot

July 21, 2021

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

Jesus spent a great deal of time defining who our neighbor is. He told the story of the Good Samaritan who had little in common with the victim to whom he ministered. His point was that all people are our neighbors.

With that thought in mind, don’t we have a responsibility to get a COVID-19 vaccination? If we were to ask the question, “What would Jesus do?” I feel sure he would get the shot. He also might tell us that a dose of faith combined with God-inspired intelligence and ingenuity equals healing.

John Dye, Louisville, Ky.