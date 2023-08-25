Letter to the Editor: Gratitude for memory of Tom Graves

Dear Editor:

It was with a significant sense of grief, and gratitude, that I read BNG’s recent article about the late Tom Graves.

Having had the privilege of serving as president of the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, and having invited the foundling Baptist Theological Seminary of Richmond to coexist with us on our campus, I had the joy of serving on the founding board of BTSR.

It was one of the most inspiring and meaningful experiences of my lifetime.

In addition to the amazing courage and vision of the board, Tom Graves was the inspiration and leader of this vision. He became a trusted friend, and we often shared common stories of our journeys as theological school presidents. Tom was articulate, faithful, courageous, intelligent, a scholar and a delightful colleague. His warmth, sense of humor and good looks combined to make him someone people grew to value and love almost immediately.

But that didn’t prevent him from being adamant and passionate about his belief that his Lord and Savior loved and embraced all of God’s children, and so should we. Whereas we will miss his earthly presence, Tom’s legacy and hard work will remain and shape many Christian movements in the future — not merely those of progressive Baptists.

This Presbyterian is one who can personally attest to such an influence in the person of Tom Graves.



Heath K. Rada, Black Mountain, N.C.