Liberty University: We’re complying with virus-related ban

Virginia’s governor on Monday ordered all higher education institutions to halt any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move likely directed at Liberty University, which initially declined to stop all on-campus teaching.
CuratedAssociated Press | April 1, 2020
