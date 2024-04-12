McCammon and Emerson headline Friends of BNG dinner

Sarah McCammon and Michael Emerson will headline this year’s Friends of Baptist News Global dinner during the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship General Assembly in Greensboro, N.C., June 20.

McCammon, author of The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church, is national correspondent for National Public Radio and also co-hosts NPR’s politics podcast.

Emerson, author of The Religion of Whiteness: How Racism Distorts Christian Faith, serves as the Baker Institute’s Chavanne Fellow in Religion and Public Policy.

They will engage in dialogue with each other and the audience on some of the most notable issues of the day, including the influence of evangelicals on modern politics and culture, the struggle to respond to a history of white supremacy and how all this relates to current events reported by BNG every week.

Both authors will be available for book signings at BNG’s booth at General Assembly.

“This event continues BNG’s commitment to hosting change-making conversations,” said Executive Director Mark Wingfield. “Our goal every year is to offer an event that becomes a highlight of the week’s gathering. This is just such an event you will not want to miss.”

The dinner will be held at the Sheraton Greensboro on Thursday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. Participants are not required to be registered for CBF General Assembly to attend the dinner.

Individual tickets are $45 per person, and tables of 10 may be reserved for $500.

Seating capacity is limited, and seats will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register online here.