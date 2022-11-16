Mercer sets $500 million goal for Aspire campaign

Mercer University’s board of trustees elected 10 new trustees and a new board chair during its November meeting and authorized increasing the Aspire capital campaign goal from $400 million to $500 million.

Launched in 2014, Aspire, The Campaign for Mercer University already has helped the Georgia university complete or get underway more than $150 million in construction projects, as well as fund more than 400 endowed scholarships, 15 endowed centers or institutes, nearly 100 endowed program enhancement funds and 30 endowed faculty chairs and professorships.

The campaign has been so successful — already approaching the $400 million goal — that trustees agreed to extend the goal to $500 million.

“Mercer alumni, friends, faculty, staff, foundations and other organizations have been exceedingly generous in their support of Aspire,” said President William D. Underwood. “We still see great enthusiasm among our constituents for the kind of impact Mercer and its people are having on our communities and our world, so we believe there is even more support in the pipeline for the work we are doing.”

In other action, the board elected 10 new trustees, whose terms began at the conclusion of the meeting. They include Cathy Callaway Adams, a former board chair from Fernandina Beach, Fla.; Malcolm S. Burgess Jr., Macon, Ga.; Milton L. Cruz, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Terry England, Auburn, Ala.; Robert G. Goddard III, Atlanta; Genelle Jennings, Hawkinsville, Ga.; William “Bill” Pou Jr., Mulberry, Fla.; Joe Sam Robinson Jr., Macon; Charles Watson Jr., Washington, D.C.; and M. Troy Woods, Columbus, Ga.

Thad Warren, a 1986 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences from Atlanta, was elected as board chair for 2023. He has served as chair of the board’s Executive Committee the past two years. Tom Bishop, a double graduate from Atlanta, was elected chair of the Executive Committee for 2023.

Founded in 1833, Mercer University enrolls about 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges, on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta; medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus; and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.