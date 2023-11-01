Baptist News Global
Mike Bickle, leader of IHOP movement, accused of sexual abuse

Exclude from home page  |  November 1, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Mike Bickle, the longtime leader of the Kansas City-based International House of Prayer, which in the late 1990s launched a global round-the-clock prayer meeting, has been accused of clergy sexual abuse by former leaders in the movement.

