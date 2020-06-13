Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Colorado

PASTOR. Pine River Valley Baptist Church, Ignacio, CO, is seeking a Pastor. Located in southwest Colorado in rural Ignacio, PRVBC is an Independent Baptist Church using the KJV Bible, concerned with winning lost souls to Jesus, supports missionaries and has an AWANA Club for children. We are looking for an ordained Baptist minister who is biblically qualified, personable with solid doctrine, experienced in pastoring and leadership in the growth and development of a congregation and in adult and youth ministry. Duties will include overseeing the church ministry in all facets in a loving and gracious manner including teaching, preaching, singing, soul winning, prayer service, visitation of sick, shut ins and prospective members, oversee youth ministry and lead the church in business and spiritual decisions and have an outgoing personality to reach into the community. If interested, please submit your resume to: [email protected] . (Posted 4-30-20)

Back to top of page

Georgia

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Cornelia located in Northeast Georgia and affiliated with CBF/SBC, is seeking an experienced Senior Pastor who must possess, at a minimum, a master’s degree from an accredited seminary as well as have at least 6 years of ministry experience in a local congregation with pastoral leadership in those contexts being preferred. The next Senior Pastor of FBC Cornelia’s salary and benefits will be competitive based upon qualifications and experience. Our top priority is sharing the message of Christ with our neighbors and the world by loving them as God loves us. We are seeking someone to partner with us, work alongside us, lead us, inspire us, and challenge us towards growing spiritually and extending God’s grace to the world. To apply, send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-20)

Back to top of page

Indiana

PASTOR. Crooked Creek Baptist Church is a historic American Baptist church, founded in 1837, located in northwest Indianapolis. The congregation is looking for a part time or bivocational pastor who can lead this small, diverse congregation into the future. They are looking for a pastor to provide leadership through pastoral care, preaching, evangelism, and mission promotion, along with the ability to work with church staff. Crooked Creek Baptist Church is an American Baptist congregation affiliated with the American Baptist Churches of Indiana/Kentucky and American Baptist Churches USA. Please send cover letter and resume (or ABPS profile) to Rev. Dr. Bruce Cochran ([email protected]). (Posted 4-24-20)

Back to top of page

Nebraska

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Gibbon Baptist Church, a stable, American Baptist Church in Gibbon, Nebraska, with a church family of 150-175, is prayerfully seeking a full-time Pastor. The qualified candidate will provide Christian pastoral leadership in all areas of our church, working with our congregation to fulfill our mission statement of “Glorifying God through worship, discipleship, and service.” The applicant should have a shepherd’s heart and a vision to Grow our faith, Build God’s kingdom, and Connect with others. This Pastor should have strong and challenging Biblically-based preaching and teaching abilities, and a passion for evangelism, discipleship, and families. See https://www.gibbonbaptist.org/ to visit church website. Interested Pastor Candidates should send their resume or ABPS profile to Greg Mamula at [email protected]. (Posted 5-28-20)

Back to top of page

South Carolina

MINISTER OF STUDENTS AND RECREATION. First Baptist Church Laurens, SC, located in the Upstate of South Carolina and affiliated with CBF/SBC, is seeking a Minister of Students & Recreation to join four other ministerial staff members. The position is focused on students 6th through 12th grade but also includes work with college students, church recreation opportunities and involvement with other ministerial staff in pastoral care, worship planning, etc. FBC Laurens is a growing church which currently averages 450 in worship with a strong mix of ages. The student ministry has also experienced growth in recent years with projections of 50-65 active youth for the Fall of 2020. Last year, FBC Laurens completed major capital improvements including renovation of all youth space. We welcome your resumes through June 1. To apply, send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 4-21-20)

Back to top of page

Texas

CHILDREN’S PASTOR OR CHILDREN’S MINISTRY DIRECTOR. Champion Fellowship, Brenham, TX, is seeking a full-time Children’s Pastor or Children’s Ministry Director to reach children from birth through 6th grade. Requirements: Five years of full-time Children’s Ministry experience. Ability to work with a team of staff members for ministry input and accountability, a team player. A professing Christian who agrees with The Baptist Faith and Message-2000. A Christian character that is Faithful, Available, Approachable, and Teachable. Must present a neat, professional, and well-groomed personal appearance. Able to coordinate, supervise, and work well with volunteers, guardians, children & church employees. Excellent computer skills, word processing, and email. Ability to effectively connect and communicate with others in the setting of Brenham, TX. Salary & Benefits – Negotiable; based on experience. For more information, go to http://www.sbc.net/jobs/24653/childrens-ministry-pastordirector. Send resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 6-16-20)

Back to top of page

Virginia

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Derbyshire Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, is searching for a Minister of Music: The purpose of this position is the development and coordination of a fully graded choir program and such vocal or instrumental ensembles as may be feasible to provide appropriate music for the worship services and ministries of the church. Appropriate music is understood to be music that is scripturally and theologically sound. This music should impress the mind and touch the heart to inspire a positive response to the Gospel from people, and which is also used as a vehicle to offer praise, adoration, and supplication to God. Responsibilities include: Oversee enlistment, development, and direction of all musical groups including, but not limited to: Children’s Choirs, IMAGE Youth Choir, Chancel Choir, Golden Tones Sr. Adult Choir, Young Musicians Handbell Choir, Ringing for Him Youth Handbell Choir, Master Ringers and Orchestra. Supervise the selection and procurement of music. Work with the Pastor to plan worship services. And serve as worship leader, especially in the area of music. If interested, please send resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-20)

ASSOCIATE MINISTER FOR STUDENTS. University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA, is seeking to minister to the University of Virginia Community and to the residents of the Greater Charlottesville-Albemarle Community serving as agents of Christ’s love and justice for those in need and offering a vital family of faith. This Associate Minister will be responsible for leading the collegiate and youth ministries of UBC. This will be a full-time position and requires an engaged and enthusiastic “people person” with an innovative spirit. Responsibilities: Lead the collegiate ministry to greater spiritual growth reflective of UBC. Lead the youth ministry and spiritual formation of UBC teenagers. Participate and lead in Sunday morning worship. Regular communication with the congregation about the collegiate and youth ministries. Engage all members of the congregation in collegiate and youth ministry. Ensure collegiate and youth ministry events and meetings are on the church calendar. Develop personal, discipling relationships with college students and the youth and their families through visitation and time spent together. Mentor others in methods of discipleship. A seminary degree from an ATS-accredited seminary or divinity school is required. If interested email a cover letter, resume, and three references to [email protected]. (Posted 5-13-20)

Back to top of page

AND MORE