Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Colorado

SENIOR PASTOR. Pine River Valley Baptist Church, Ignacio, CO, is seeking a pastor with church growth experience. Facilities with capacity seating of 250, now running around 25. Independent Baptist Church is friendly and welcoming, uses the KJV, concerned with winning lost souls to Jesus, supports missionaries and has an AWANA Club. The church is located 4 miles north of Ignacio, which is a multi-cultural community, as well as checkerboarded by the Southern Ute Indian Tribe. The church sits on a three-acre parcel and has a portion set up for a parsonage, just needs a mobile or modular home. Seek an ordained Baptist minister, must be biblically qualified as stated in 1 Timothy, personable with solid doctrine. Experience in pastoring and leadership in the growth and development of a congregation and in adult and youth ministry is preferred. Candidate will oversee the church ministry in all facets, including teaching, preaching, singing, soul winning, prayer service, visitation of sick, shut ins and prospective members, oversee youth ministry, and lead the church in business and spiritual decisions. Email resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-20)

Georgia

ASSOCIATE COORDINATOR OF OPERATIONS. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship welcomes recommendations and applications for the position Associate Coordinator of Operations, which, will be responsible for the daily operations of the Fellowship, particularly in the areas of finance/accounting, human resources, information technology, data management and office operations. The Associate Coordinator of Operations will also be deeply involved in collaborations with the CBF Foundation, CBF Church Benefits, states and regions and other partners where there is need for administrative or operational support. This senior leadership position at CBF requires a deep commitment to Christ and a commitment to the Fellowship’s mission and ministry. Those interested in applying should go online to https://cbf.net/employment, submit a cover letter, a resume and the names of three initial references no later than Friday, August 28, 2020. Recommendations and nominations are also welcome. For more information or inquiries regarding the position, please send them to [email protected]. (Posted 8-3-20)

GLOBAL MISSIONS OPERATIONS SPECIALIST. Do you have a passion for God’s mission in the world? Excellent administrative skills and organizational acumen? Have you ever wondered if God could use your gifts to advance God’s mission on earth as in heaven? If so, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) may have just the opportunity for you. CBF Global Missions seeks an Operations Specialist to provide administrative support to senior leadership, manage departmental processes and projects, and serve as the primary point of contact for partners that relate to CBF’s mission engagement in twenty countries on four continents. The position reports directly to Coordinator of Global Missions and requires a broad interest in cultures and theological literacy. Please visit our website at https://cbf.net/employment to complete the CBF application for employment and view instructions on how and where to send your cover letter and resume. For questions, you may email [email protected]. (Posted 6-29-20)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Cornelia, located in Northeast Georgia and affiliated with CBF/SBC, is seeking an experienced Senior Pastor who must possess, at a minimum, a master’s degree from an accredited seminary as well as have at least 6 years of ministry experience in a local congregation with pastoral leadership in those contexts being preferred. The next Senior Pastor of FBC Cornelia’s salary and benefits will be competitive based upon qualifications and experience. Our top priority is sharing the message of Christ with our neighbors and the world by loving them as God loves us. We are seeking someone to partner with us, work alongside us, lead us, inspire us, and challenge us towards growing spiritually and extending God’s grace to the world. To apply, send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-20)

Indiana

SENIOR PASTOR. The First Baptist Church of Plainfield, Indiana, is affiliated with the American Baptist Churches USA and seeking to call a Senior Pastor for full-time ministry in Plainfield, Indiana. Plainfield is a growing community located just west of Indianapolis. This ministry leadership position includes supervision of staff (pastoral and administrative), congregational care, partnership with the elected Executive Board and other boards, and establishing and leading the church ministry vision. Interested persons should send an email to: [email protected]. (Posted 6-23-20)

Maryland

LEAD PASTOR. At Calvary Baptist Church, Towson, MD, we are a community of God’s people, united in love for God that gathers to worship and glorify God, in the welcoming tradition of our American Baptist faith: sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as guided by the Holy Spirit, through discipleship, Christian education, and community outreach. Calvary Baptist is currently seeking a lead Pastor who adheres to doctrines of the American Baptist Church, believes that the Bible is the inerrant Word of God, and has a hunger for biblical teaching, community outreach, missions, and youth ministry. We would like a candidate who holds a master’s degree in divinity or higher, has previously pastored a church, has experience growing a church and either lives within close proximity, or is willing to relocate to the Towson community or its surrounding areas. Master’s degree, 5-10 years of experience. https://www.calvarybaptist-towson.org/. Email: Drew Wright [email protected]. (Posted 7-14-20)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER WITH YOUTH & COLLEGE STUDENTS. Are you a minister who has a strong passion for youth and college ministry? Do you value authentic relationships with pre-teens, teens and young adults that create space for questions and insights that challenge, inform, and mold a deepening of faith that carries lifelong significance? Are you looking for a church environment where the ministry to youth and college-aged persons appreciates their contribution to the church community and the larger society? Are you ready to lead and nurture pre-teens, teens and young adults as they are seeking to grow in their relationship with Christ? If so, we’d love to hear from you. Please visit http://www.fbcraleigh.org/hiring to learn more about our congregation, this position, and to apply. (Posted 6-29-20)

Texas

CHILDREN’S PASTOR OR CHILDREN’S MINISTRY DIRECTOR. Champion Fellowship, Brenham, TX, is seeking a full-time Children’s Pastor or Children’s Ministry Director to reach children from birth through 6th grade. Requirements: Five years of full-time Children’s Ministry experience. Ability to work with a team of staff members for ministry input and accountability, a team player. A professing Christian who agrees with The Baptist Faith and Message-2000. A Christian character that is Faithful, Available, Approachable, and Teachable. Must present a neat, professional, and well-groomed personal appearance. Able to coordinate, supervise, and work well with volunteers, guardians, children & church employees. Excellent computer skills, word processing, and email. Ability to effectively connect and communicate with others in the setting of Brenham, TX. Salary & Benefits – Negotiable; based on experience. For more information, go to http://www.sbc.net/jobs/24653/childrens-ministry-pastordirector. Send resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 6-16-20)

Virginia

PASTOR. Emmaus Baptist Church, New Kent County, VA, is seeking a pastor. Emmaus is a small and spirited congregation concluding the intentional interim process following the retirement of its pastor of 18 years. The church has seven active women deacons and can offer a compensation package of $55,000-$65,000 for a full-time pastor. For more information on the church, check https://emmausbapchurch.com/. If interested please email resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 7-28-20)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Derbyshire Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, is searching for a Minister of Music: The purpose of this position is the development and coordination of a fully graded choir program and such vocal or instrumental ensembles as may be feasible to provide appropriate music for the worship services and ministries of the church. Appropriate music is understood to be music that is scripturally and theologically sound. This music should impress the mind and touch the heart to inspire a positive response to the Gospel from people, and which is also used as a vehicle to offer praise, adoration, and supplication to God. Responsibilities include: Oversee enlistment, development, and direction of all musical groups including, but not limited to: Children’s Choirs, IMAGE Youth Choir, Chancel Choir, Golden Tones Sr. Adult Choir, Young Musicians Handbell Choir, Ringing for Him Youth Handbell Choir, Master Ringers and Orchestra. Supervise the selection and procurement of music. Work with the Pastor to plan worship services. And serve as worship leader, especially in the area of music. If interested, please send resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-20)

AND MORE