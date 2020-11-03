Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

PASTOR. Alpine Baptist Church, Alpine, AL, is accepting resumes for a bi-vocational pastor. We would like to see our small membership grow and experience the special bond we share at our little country church. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and our congregation consists of teachers, principals, Board of Education employees, students, repairmen, medical personnel, office workers, farmers, stay at homers and retirees. We love the Lord and enjoy helping those in need in our community as well as each other. We have a lovely pastorium next door to the church that is ready for our next pastor and his family. Our location is centrally located to several cities including Talladega, Sylacauga, Childersburg, Pell City and Birmingham. Salary is $25,000 +, depending on education and experience. The package also includes a pastorium plus utilities allowance, possible retirement contribution, ​travel reimbursement and vacation. For more information, go to https://alpinebaptistchurch.weebly.com/pastor-search.html for job description and directions. If you have questions, please email us at ​​​[email protected]. (Posted 9-14-20)

Back to top of page

Georgia

PASTOR. Madison Baptist Church, Madison, GA, is seeking a Pastor who has a strong commitment to service to God’s church and to the community, is filled with the Spirit and exhibits God’s wisdom in his daily walk and especially through his service as Pastor. 5-10 years of pastoral experience are preferred, and an MDiv is the minimum theological education required. A strong candidate must have the ability to effectively lead and motivate the staff to achieve the goals of Madison Baptist Church and strive to be an integral part of the faith community of Madison and Morgan County. Resumés may be sent to [email protected] gmail.com. (Posted 10-1-20)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF SPIRITUAL FORMATION. First Baptist Church of Corbin, KY seeks a full-time Associate Pastor of Spiritual Formation. This position will be tailored to the Associate Pastors unique gifts and abilities determined by the search committee. Located off Interstate 75 halfway between Lexington, KY and Knoxville, TN. Corbin is a small Appalachian town with a booming downtown and excellent school system. FBC Corbin is a warm, moderate, and service-focused congregation with an average attendance of 150 for worship. We are seeking an energetic leader who will focus on developing meaningful relationships with our students, families, and community. More information can be found at corbinfbc.org. Please send application materials to [email protected]. (Posted 10-20-20)

Back to top of page

Missouri

SENIOR PASTOR. Wyatt Park Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Mo., is seeking a visionary leader with preaching and teaching skills. We are seeking a biblically grounded, relational and community involved pastor to help support the church’s mission to make disciples. Our hope is for a dynamic speaker that can preach passionate, inspiring sermons with spiritually challenging messages with a message of salvation. We need a pastor who can guide the congregation in missions and ministry with a passion for worship, discipleship, and a heart to reach the next generation for Christ. Our next senior pastor needs to be an enthusiastic, outgoing individual that can relate to a wide age group. Must have the ability to join with a renewed and refreshed congregation for mission to our community and beyond. Minimum of Master of Divinity from an accredited seminary. Minimum of 3 to 5 years experience. To apply email a cover letter with a current resume, references, social media links, and sermon video/audio links to Rev. Dr. Robin Stoops at [email protected] and Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula at [email protected]. (Posted 10-22-20)

Back to top of page

Tennessee

YOUTH MINISTER. First Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN, is seeking a youth minister who will passionately disciple and lead our students, fostering spiritual growth through Bible study, service and relationship with our downtown congregation. We are seeking candidates with a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) with demonstrated experience working with students. Preferred qualifications include a Masters of Divinity degree (completed or attaining) as well as prior youth ministry or pastor experience. However, our committee and our church are committed to being guided by the Holy Spirit in the youth minister search process. We encourage potential candidates to apply who, after seeking the Lord’s guidance, feel called to explore ministry here. To submit a resume or express interest, please email us at [email protected] Additional information available at our website: https://fbcknox.org/ministries/community/youth/youth-minister-search/. (Posted 9-14-20)

Back to top of page

Texas

SENIOR PASTOR. Calvary Baptist Church, located in Waco, Texas and affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, is searching for a Senior Pastor. We welcome applicants that reflect the diversity of the body of Christ. Applications should include a cover letter and resume with three references. We will begin reviewing resumes on 12/15/2020. Please send all materials or inquiries to: [email protected]. (Posted 10-22-20)

Back to top of page

Virginia

PART-TIME ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT. Enon Baptist Church, Roanoke, VA is a little church with big heart. We need a person seeking a ministry opportunity to fill a vacancy in the position of Administrative Assistant. This part-time position has schedule flexibility and some work can be done from home. Please send your resume to Enon Baptist Church, 7971 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, Attn: Personnel Committee, or by email to [email protected]. You may contact Pastor Glenn Giles for more information at 540-589-4652. (Posted 10-20-20)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Williamsburg Baptist Church in Williamsburg, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor and spiritual leader. We are searching for an energetic leader who values social justice, is welcoming and affirming, is able to recruit and maintain new members, willing to develop and lead a regular adult learning group (Sunday School), can deliver inspiring, motivating and meaningful sermons, is able and willing to establish personal ties through private outreach with both members and guests, and is grounded in Christian theology while generally understanding and respecting other faith traditions. The Pastor shall have an active involvement with planning and leadership and will encourage people to become involved and to use their gifts in the support of our ministries. We are affiliated with several associations including the Alliance of Baptists and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. See our website for more details: https://www.williamsburgbaptist.com/. (Posted 9-15-20)

Back to top of page

AND MORE