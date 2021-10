Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

Georgia

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Cornelia, located in Northeast Georgia and affiliated with CBF/SBC, is seeking an experienced Senior Pastor who must possess, at a minimum, a master’s degree from an accredited seminary as well as have at least 6 years of ministry experience in a local congregation with pastoral leadership in those contexts being preferred. The next Senior Pastor of FBC Cornelia’s salary and benefits will be competitive based upon qualifications and experience. Our top priority is sharing the message of Christ with our neighbors and the world by loving them as God loves us. We are seeking someone to partner with us, work alongside us, lead us, inspire us, and challenge us towards growing spiritually and extending God’s grace to the world. To apply, send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 9-20-21)

ACCOUNTING MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship seeks a full-time Accounting Manager to support the Associate Coordinator for Operations by implementing the overall financial plans and accounting practices of the organization. This position will be responsible for developing and maintaining accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls to ensure accurate and timely financial statements for CBF and CBF Foundation. Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Accounting required, Graduate Degree preferred. CPA Certificate preferred. The position is based in Decatur, Georgia. If interested, please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 9-20-21)

FULL-TIME WORSHIP PASTOR. Johns Creek Baptist Church of Alpharetta, GA, is seeking a full-time Worship Pastor to oversee and lead its Traditional Worship Ministries. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, have a residential membership of 2800+, and hold a Contemporary and a Traditional worship service each week. Our Traditional service includes full orchestra, sanctuary choir, Bosendorfer piano, and 103 rank Ruffatti pipe organ. We believe in honoring historic Baptist principles, freedoms, and traditions. We value theological depth and diversity, authentic Christian community, deliberate church growth, congregational courage, responsible Christian stewardship, excellence in worship, and motivating members to be missional. In coordination with the Senior Pastor, other staff, and lay leaders, the role of Worship Pastor is key to ensuring that our worship is offered with excellence as we seek to glorify God in all we do. A full job description is posted on the church website at the following address: www.jcbc.org/jobs. (Posted 9-13-21)

Maryland

SENIOR PASTOR. The Montgomery Hills Baptist Church, Silver Spring, Md., is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Senior Pastor. The Pastor is responsible for providing pastoral leadership and administrative oversight of the Church’s ministries, including worship, music, preaching, teaching, mission service, stewardship and fellowship. Work with the Church staff to provide opportunities for members to engage in worship, discipleship and mission. QUALIFICATIONS: Graduate of a nationally recognized seminary or divinity school. Preferred five years OF experience as an Ordained Minister/Pastor. Capable of working with a diverse congregation. Effective interpersonal and communication skills. Salary is commensurate with experience. Interested persons should submit a resume which includes work history, ordination status and three letters of reference. Application deadline is October 12, 2021. For more information, please email the Pulpit Committee at [email protected]. (Posted 9-30-21)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER WITH CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. Providence Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC, is seeking a full-time Minister with Children and their Families to lead this vibrant ministry. We seek to call an individual who has a passion for educating, nurturing, and encouraging children and their families to build a strong foundation for spiritual growth. Spiritual leadership, excellent organizational, communication, and listening skills, along with a warm and open personality will be keys to success. Providence Baptist Church is located in the beautiful Cotswold area of Charlotte, North Carolina. Members of our congregation come from various backgrounds and denominations. They hold diverse opinions on social and theological issues, while being centered on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. To learn more, visit our church’s website at www.providencebc.org/ and view the Job Profile. To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected] . (Posted 9-14-21)

DIRECTOR OF MUSIC. Emerywood Baptist Church, High Point, NC, is seeking to hire someone who has a passion for music to lead our community through various forms of worship. The Director of Music will plan, implement, and supervise the music activities under the direction of the Senior Minister. Emerywood has a blended service at 10 am every Sunday. By blended, we mean exactly that, a host of musical varieties within worship. Whether it is hymns, contemporary, gospel, showtunes or even a little Johnny Cash; just to name a few. Responsibilities include but not limited to directing the adult choir in leading hymns and singing special anthems for the 10:00 am Sunday morning worship service. a willingness to help bridge cultural and generational differences by selecting a balance of musical styles for worship that will have multi-generational appeal. Emerywood is aligned with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, to learn more about our congregation visit our website https://emerywoodbaptistchurch.com Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] Emerywood Baptist Church believes all people are created and loved by God and we encourage all qualified individuals to apply. (Posted 9-1-21)

Texas

PASTOR. Meadow Oaks Baptist Church in Temple, Texas, seeks a pastor. Located between Waco and Austin on the I-35 corridor, MOBC is a small congregation that follows the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message and maintains affiliations with the Baptist General Convention of Texas and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The preferred candidate will possess strong preaching and pastoral care skills, will be supportive of the missions and ministries of the church, and will hold an M.Div. or its equivalent from an accredited seminary or graduate program in religion. Interested persons should send a letter of application and resume to: David Holcomb, chair, Pastor Search Committee, at [email protected] or 3001 Meadow Oaks Drive, Temple, TX 76502. (Posted 10-20-21)

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD SEASONAL ASSOCIATE (Dallas/Fort Worth). https://careers.samaritanspurse.org/jobs/7349902-operation-christmas-child-seasonal-associate-dallas-fort-worth Serve with Samaritan’s Purse as an Operation Christmas Child Seasonal Employee and you will work with thousands of volunteers to help bring Jesus’ love to children around the world. We have positions available that range from customer service to warehouse operations. These positions include, but are not limited to, supervising and inspiring volunteers, sorting through donated inventory, greeting volunteers, registering volunteers and loading and unloading gospel opportunity shoeboxes into shipping containers. Apply for more details. Positions are temporary, full-time (40+ hours per week including Saturdays), with both first and second shift available. Check out why people love serving with Samaritan’s Purse: https://bit.ly/2F8Nom5. (Posted 9-13-21)

Virginia

MISSIONS PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, VA is currently seeking a full-time Missions Pastor who can lead the congregation in developing, implementing, and directing a comprehensive outreach strategy that will intentionally reach our local and global communities for Christ and His church while collaborating with other staff ministers in the implementation of the mission, vision, and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. For a job description and instructions to apply, please go to www.bonairbaptist.org/jobs. (Posted 10-6-21)

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF MUSIC AND CHILDREN at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, VA. This position will be responsible for providing leadership in two ways at our small but growing church: 1) The church’s music program, working in conjunction with the Senior Pastor to craft meaningful and transformational worship opportunities for the congregation. 2) The church’s children’s programs, with a focus on reaching children in our Early Learning Center and community. This is a full-time position with a salary range of $35,000-$40,000, plus generous benefits (employer-paid healthcare & retirement, time off, and sabbatical) in a low-cost-of-living city in SW Virginia. For a more detailed job description and application, please visit www.fbcmartinsville.com/jobs. If you have any questions or would like to submit a résumé and cover letter, please email Dr. Libby Grammer at [email protected]. Application deadline is October 31, 2021, though resumes will be considered immediately upon receipt. (Posted 9-13-21)

