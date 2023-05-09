Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Canada

MINISTER. Port Williams United Baptist Church, a proudly inclusive and affirming church in Nova’s Scotia’s beautiful Annapolis Valley, is looking for a Minister who is interested in sharing our journey into our exciting future. Check out our website at www.pwubc.org or contact: [email protected]. (Posted 5-1-23)

Florida

CHURCH BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR. First Baptist Church of St Petersburg, FL, is seeking a Church Business Administrator. This role will serve as the primary advisor of financial and human resources operations for the church, while also assisting the Pastoral Staff in required tasks, while managing the church office. It is a salaried, full-time professional support staff position. Benefits are available. A job description is available at fbcstpete.org/were-hiring. Submit your resume and/or any questions to [email protected]. (Posted 3-24-23)

Georgia

CHILDREN’S MINISTER/DIRECTOR. First Baptist Church, Cornelia, GA, is seeking a children’s minister to provide leadership and discipleship for ministry to preschool, elementary aged children, and their families. The children’s minister is under the supervision and responsibility of the Senior Pastor. Qualifications: Exhibits a personal and growing relationship with Christ. Passion for ministering and discipling children and their families. Capable of effective communication with children, parents, staff, and church members. Education or training in child safety models, such as, Good Shephard Training. Responsibilities include: Oversee Wednesday Night Ministry: Create quality learning opportunities for children and their parents. Help lead, manage, and facilitate our Sunday morning children’s ministries. Work with Children’s Committee and staff to develop, lead, and manage special event ministries for children and their parents. Plan, manage, and execute Mosaic Summer camp at FBC. Ensure that all safety implements adhere to our Child Protection Policy. Coordinate with Youth ministry where appropriate. 32 hours/ week. Salary: $30,000. Send resume and cover letter to Leigh Thomas at [email protected]. For more information, call 706-778-4412. (Posted 4-20-23)

YOUTH INTERN. First Baptist Church, Cornelia, GA, is seeking a Youth Intern to be responsible for leading middle and high school students during their small group time on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings. This position could grow into additional hours/responsibilities based on level of maturity and experience. Some office hours would be necessary for the purpose of planning activities and working with FBC staff on Wednesday night 2D Fusion experience and Sunday morning activities/worship. Please send resume and cover letter to Becky Hughes, FBC Communications Ministry Assistant, [email protected] or 706-778-4412. (Posted 4-14-23)

ACCOUNTING MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking an Accounting Manager to join the Operations team. The Accounting Manager supports the Associate Coordinator for Operations by implementing the overall financial plans and accounting practices of the organization. This position will be responsible for developing and maintaining accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls to ensure accurate and timely financial statements for CBF and CBF Foundation. We encourage anyone who is interested in the role to apply. We also welcome any recommendations you might have. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 4-4-23)

CRM ENABLEMENT MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking a CRM Enablement Manager to join the Operations team. This position will lead the management of our Salesforce strategy and integrate digital solutions to increase our CRM capability and enhance the quality of data and reporting. We encourage anyone who is interested in the role to apply. We also welcome any recommendations you might have. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 3-27-23)

FORMATIONS PASTOR. Johns Creek Baptist Church of Alpharetta, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta, is seeking a full-time Formations Pastor, to lead a comprehensive and progressive strategy for spiritual formation and theological education within the church. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, have a residential membership of 2800+, hold both Contemporary and Traditional worship services each week, and host a unique Sunday School design that sees nearly 80% of the weekly worship attendance in community-driven Bible study the hour prior to worship. Johns Creek Baptist Church seeks to be a free and faithful voice of the Gospel, witnessing with integrity to Jesus Christ and the mission of the Church. Please send resumes to [email protected]. Full job description available upon request. (Posted 3-24-23)

SENIOR PASTOR. Heritage Baptist Church of Cartersville, Georgia, is seeking a senior pastor. Our senior pastor for the last 12 years has announced his plans for retirement this year and we are prayerfully seeking God’s guidance as we search for our next senior pastor. From its first days, women and men have shared equally in leadership at Heritage, including the role of ministers and deacons. The pastor serves as the primary teaching pastor for the church “to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ” (Ephesians 4:12). The pastor provides leadership for guiding the church in the fulfillment of its mission through four areas of responsibility: vision and strategic planning, biblical preaching and teaching, staff/leadership development and pastoral care. The full job description is available on our website at http://www.hbccartersville.org/pastor-search. Please send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 3-21-23)

NewYork

PASTOR. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Geneseo, N.Y., seeks a bi-vocational with strong knowledge of the Bible and skilled in Biblical, doctrinal teaching according to the Baptist Faith and Message who will preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, provide pastoral care to the membership, and lead by following the guidelines of 1 Timothy 3:1-7. Some pastoral experience is preferred. Willing to partner with the current pastor for an interim period lasting no more than six months for smooth integration into our congregation. The pastor’s main responsibility is the care of the flock along with the Sunday morning worship and a midweek Bible study. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church sits on a large parcel of land, allowing room to grow and expand. Geneseo, New York is the county seat of Livingston (www.livingstoncountychamber.com). Pleasant Valley Baptist is a diverse group in all walks of faith with an average weekly attendance of 40-50. Cover letters and resumes can be submitted to [email protected]. (Posted 4-25-23)

FULL-TIME CHURCH BUSINESS MANAGER. Madison Avenue Baptist Church in New York, NY, is seeking a full-time Business Manager who is located in the tri-state area (NY/NJ/CT) within an hour’s commute of Manhattan. The position will require a hybrid (onsite and virtual) presence weekly depending on church business and administrative needs. The person will be responsible for oversight and compliance of all legal, contractual, regulatory, administrative, and security requirements of our property (including our onsite sanctuary and hotel), contractors, and staff. The Business Manager will also handle management of onsite events, marketing and communications. A job description and contact information is available here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3369752402/. (Posted 4-20-23)

NorthCarolina

PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND STUDENTS. First Baptist Church, Waynesville, NC is seeking a full-time Pastor for Children and Students. Our church is in a growing community in the scenic mountains of western North Carolina. This pastor will be responsible for planning, developing, and maintaining a specific plan of missional outreach for each age student group in the church. He/she will also see to empower, mobilize, and engage laypersons in children and youth ministries with a focused effort that provides a framework for families and students to find their place to lead/participate in the life of the church. The church website is: www.fbcwaynesville.org. To submit or resume or to seek further information, email Lead Pastor Robert Prince at [email protected]. (Posted 5-4-23)

MINISTER OF STUDENTS. First Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC, is actively seeking a full time Minister of Students. This person will work in conjunction with our Discipleship team to provide a comprehensive ministry to students in grade 6 and above. The ideal candidate will be a graduate of an accredited seminary, possess a willingness to be a team player on a large ministerial staff, have a minimum of 3-5 years of experience in student ministry, and be willing to transition by early August, 2023. The full position description can be found on our church website fbcwilmington.org under the careers tab. To apply, email resume and cover letter to John Daniels, Executive Pastor: [email protected] no later than April 30, 2023. (Posted 4-4-23)

PASTOR. Warrenton Baptist Church, Warrenton, NC, is seeking a pastor. We are a Main Street church in a small historic town, the county seat of a primarily rural county. Our preference is for a full-time pastor, with openness to other options. Our congregation affirms the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message and supports both men and women in ministry roles. We desire a pastor who can provide strong leadership in worship, compassionate pastoral care, and guidance for spiritual development and Christian outreach. Our church utilizes a traditional style of worship, with openness to incorporating less traditional elements. We follow the Christian year and use the Christian seasons as a guide for our worship. We seek to care for one another and to be a Christian presence for those outside our church family, nearby, and throughout the world. Interested candidates may send resumes to: Claude Burrows, pastor search committee chair. Email: [email protected]. Address: Attention: Claude Burrows, 226 N Main St, Warrenton, NC 27589. (Posted 3-28-23)

Tennessee

EXECUTIVE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tennessee, is seeking an Executive Pastor. This person will be responsible for the overall leadership and team building of church functions toward the accomplishment of the church’s mission, including finance, accounting, human resources, facilities management, information technologies, and other areas. This position requires a minimum of 5 years of experience as a leader in a corporate or ministry environment with human relations responsibilities and financial oversight. Bachelor’s Degree required, with degree in business, technology, or other related field preferred. Master’s work or seminary trained preferred. The successful individual must have a proven track record of effective leadership, judgment, and above reproach character. Please send cover letter and resume to Vanessa Moore, Ministry Assistant ([email protected]). (Posted 4-27-23)

DISCIPLESHIP/YOUNG ADULT PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tennessee, is seeking a Discipleship/Young Adult Pastor who will be responsible for planning, administering, coordinating, supervising and evaluating the comprehensive discipleship and young adult ministries of First Baptist Church toward the fulfillment of our church’s mission. Discipleship and outreach activities are focused on young adult congregants ages 21 (post-college) through 40 years of age. The Discipleship/Young Adult Pastor will also provide supervision and guidance to the church’s overall discipleship program including Sunday school, small groups, leadership development, men’s and women’s ministries, and other activities like conferences and retreats. This position requires a minimum of 3 years experience as a church staff person, preferably in small group/discipleship ministry. Seminary or Master’s Degree in a related field preferred. Experience in ministry may offset educational background. Please send cover letter and resume to Vanessa Moore, Ministry Assistant ([email protected]). (Posted 4-27-23)

TEACHING PASTOR. Ekklesia, a CBF congregation in beautiful Maryville, TN is seeking a part-time teaching pastor. Interested applicants may find more information here https://www.eklovewell.org/pastorsearch/ or contact [email protected]. We’re a small congregation located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, a group of people brought together by God’s call to love our community and each other well. We welcome inquiries from candidates interested in exploring the possibility of leading us toward greater understanding and faith. (Posted 4-20-23)

WORSHIP PASTOR. Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN, is actively seeking an experienced church music leader to serve as its next Worship Pastor. For more information, please go to our church website www.cbcjc.org/careers. (Posted 4-4-23)

Texas

HOSPICE CHAPLAIN. VITAS Healthcare, a hospice, is looking for a Chaplain for the Kyle, Texas 78640 (South Austin, San Marcos, New Braunfels, Kyle) area. As a core member of the interdisciplinary team, the Chaplain provides for the spiritual needs of hospice patients, families, caregivers, and staff. The Chaplain provides pastoral care interventions, which are determined by spiritual assessments, the specific setting, and sensitivity to a variety of values, beliefs, and religious orientations. The Chaplain seeks excellence in pastoral care, which requires an authentic demeanor, compassion and skill in dealing with the spiritual dynamics of illness, loss, and death. The Chaplain is accountable for the delivery of bereavement services by the team to the patient and family. The complete job description and qualifications can be found here: https://careers.vitas.com/#en/sites/CX_5001/job/20591/?utm_medium=jobshare. Applicants can apply at VITAS.jobs and/or call our VITAS recruiter Ginger Lowry ((713) 663-4961 ex.4961; [email protected]) for more details. (Posted 4-7-23)

Virginia

CHILDREN’S MINISTRY COORDINATOR (part time). University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA, a proudly welcoming and affirming church near UVA is looking for someone to lead their children’s ministry. Responsibilities include: teaching/organizing children’s Sunday school, children’s sermon, children’s church, VBS, and other activities. 10-20 hours per week at $20/hr (+ retirement contribution 15%). Email: [email protected]. (Posted 5-9-23)

MUSICIAN POSITION(S). Hampton Baptist Church, a vibrant, moderate, downtown church in Hampton, Virginia, is seeking qualified musicians to lead a robust music program. The duties can be filled in a variety of ways depending on the interest of applicants (1 full-time position, 1 part-time position, or multiple part-time positions). Duties include directing choirs, accompanying choirs, playing the organ and piano for worship services, and supporting lay members as they use their musical gifts to glorify God. Hampton Baptist is a welcoming, thoughtful congregation with a long history in the community. Our congregation affirms both men and women in pastoral ministry. Music is very important to many members of our church and the musician(s) will be an integral part of the church’s mission. The congregation’s primary style of worship is traditional. Application information and a profile of the church can be found at hamptonbaptist.org/careers. (Posted 4-7-23)

