Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Arkansas

MINISTER WITH CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Second Baptist Church – Downtown Little Rock is a progressive church seeking to hire a Minister with Children and Families. The Minister with Children and Families is responsible for providing leadership, oversight, and care to children of Second Baptist Church (2BC) from birth to fifth grade and their families. This full-time job will primarily consist of children’s ministry but will also include other responsibilities as the candidate’s gifts match the congregation’s needs. We will also accept applicants who are interested in only the children’s ministry role in a part-time capacity (approximately 30-hours per week). We welcome candidates with experience in early childhood education and/or early childhood faith formation and can leverage their expertise in special needs accommodations and strategies for classroom engagement and management. You can find the job description on our website. Resumes should be submitted to Rev. Brittany Stillwell, [email protected], and will be accepted through August 1. (Posted 6-23-23)

Back to top of page

Canada

MINISTER. Port Williams United Baptist Church, a proudly inclusive and affirming church in Nova’s Scotia’s beautiful Annapolis Valley, is looking for a Minister who is interested in sharing our journey into our exciting future. Check out our website at www.pwubc.org or contact: [email protected]. (Posted 5-1-23)

Back to top of page

Nebraska

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Norfolk, NE, is seeking a senior pastor in a community of over 25,000 people. Our church seeks a leader with Bible based preaching/teaching skills who can guide the congregation in mission and ministry with a passion for worship and discipleship. This candidate should have a focus on church growth, with skills in counseling, spiritual development, and evangelism. The church is involved with local & world missions and community outreach. Our mission is to “Help People Find and Follow Jesus.” For a full job description and church profile please visit: http://abcnebraska.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/FBC-Norfolk-Profile-2.0.pdf. Please contact Greg Mamula at [email protected]. (Posted 6-19-23)

Back to top of page

Michigan

BI-VOCATIONAL PASTOR. Harper Creek Baptist Church, Battle Creek, Michigan, is looking for an experienced Pastor to lead a congregation of 30-50 people. We are a small congregation of dedicated servants of God and excited to see what He has in store for us next. We are mostly made up of older, mature members with traditional services and values. We are looking for someone that can relate to the younger generation to spur us in growth leading us in sharing the gospel to the people around us. The plumbline to measure the Christian character and qualifications of our pastoral candidate comes from God’s Holy Word. We expect sound doctrine and to be prepared in leading our worship services and teaching. For a more in-depth job description, visit our website at www.harpercreekbaptist.org Send your resume by mail to: Harper Creek Baptist Church, PO Box 503, Battle Creek, MI 49017 or by email to: [email protected]. (Posted 5-30-23)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

OFFICE MANAGER. First Baptist Church in Wilson, North Carolina, is looking for someone to join our team in the position of Office Manager. All interested applicants can submit a resume via email to [email protected] and find a detailed job description here: https://drive.google.com/…/10_LRG59CQ…/view… (Posted 6-23-23)

PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND STUDENTS. First Baptist Church, Waynesville, NC is seeking a full-time Pastor for Children and Students. Our church is in a growing community in the scenic mountains of western North Carolina. This pastor will be responsible for planning, developing, and maintaining a specific plan of missional outreach for each age student group in the church. He/she will also see to empower, mobilize, and engage laypersons in children and youth ministries with a focused effort that provides a framework for families and students to find their place to lead/participate in the life of the church. The church website is: www.fbcwaynesville.org. To submit or resume or to seek further information, email Lead Pastor Robert Prince at [email protected]. (Posted 5-4-23)

Back to top of page

Pennsylvania

FULL-TIME PASTOR. North Ridge Baptist Church, Somerset, PA, is seeking a full-time pastor who is called by God and equipped to effectively preach and teach the Word of God. The candidate must be able to fulfill the spiritual needs of the congregation through visitations, prayer, conducting weddings, funerals and administering the ordinances of the church. The candidate must also possess the biblical and spiritual qualities as outlined in Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1: 5-9. The candidate must agree with North Ridge Baptist Church’s doctrinal statement and constitution that can be found at https://www.northridgebc.com/about-2/doctrine-statement-constitution/. A licensed and ordained minister in the Baptist faith is preferred. Candidate should be a visionary with sound judgment and discernment and open to continuing education and development. The candidate must possess effective administration skills and be able to organize and lead staff. To submit an application by email to [email protected]. (Posted 6-7-23)

Back to top of page

SouthCarolina

PASTOR. Sauldam Baptist Church, Ravenel, South Carolina, is seeking a full-time Pastor who meets the Scriptural qualification listed in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 who is interested in investing his life and ministry and is committed to the revitalization plan as adopted by the members. He will have general oversight, coordination, administration and operation of all programs and personnel of the church. He will be the preacher / teacher and spokesperson of the policies, goals, direction, vision, and ministry for the church to the members as well as to the community at large. The Pastor is responsible to the church and the Board of Deacons. Submit resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 6-14-23)

Back to top of page

Tennessee

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR FAMILIES. Ball Camp Baptist Church, a Cooperative Baptist Fellowship affiliate, in Knoxville, TN is currently seeking an Associate Pastor for Families. As the oldest congregation in Knoxville, recently celebrating our 226th anniversary, the Ball Camp family is looking for someone who will help rejuvenate our preschool, children’s, and youth ministries and their families to continue our legacy as the hands and feet of Jesus. The Associate Pastor for Families, alongside the Senior Pastor, will play a crucial role in nurturing the faith development of our children, youth, and their families and foster a strong sense of community within the ministries and church. This minister should be creative, inclusive, compassionate, and relational, skilled in planning and executing meaningful programs according to biblically based and socially relevant curriculum, and gifted in cultivating authentic relationships with children, youth, and adults. Master of Divinity (MDiv) degree from an accredited seminary required. 2-3 years serving in a ministerial role on a church staff preferred. Commitment to collaborative and creative ministry and a flexible work environment. Salary range: $45,000 – $55,000. Please submit cover letter and resume to [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.ballcamp.org. (Posted 6-19-23)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, located in downtown Nashville, TN, is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor who will serve as steward and servant leader of the congregation in all matters of faith and spiritual governance. First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, has a 176-year history grounded in pre-Civil War and post-Civil War development, a growth spanning the 1900s, a life steeped in civil rights and social justice, and a life of adjustment to the challenges of the 2000’s. The successful candidate for the Senior Pastor position at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, will now lead this congregation as it embraces the current shifts in urban renewal, gentrification, and the changing role of the twenty-first century, historically black church. Please visit our website at https://www.firstbaptistcapitolhill.org/ for more details including how to submit your resume for this opportunity. (Posted 6-13-23)

Back to top of page

Texas

PASTOR FOR YOUTH, GRADES 6-12. First Baptist Church of Abilene, Texas, seeks a full-time Pastor for Youth who will commit to uphold the mission and purpose of our church; plan, organize, and direct Bible-based teaching; and carry out discipleship to students grades six through twelve. This person shall plan and oversee the budget of Youth ministries and programs. The Pastor for Youth will also organize, direct, plan, and provide supervision and guidance for the youth discipleship program including Sunday school, small groups, and leadership development for adult leaders of all youth. The Pastor for Youth will coordinate the Youth Praise Band, as well as plan and direct periodic retreat experiences for Middle and High School students. This individual will also plan and conduct volunteer training sessions for adult leaders of students, and parents of students. Additionally, the Pastor for Youth shall plan and direct the annual summer camps for Middle and High school students. The Pastor for Youth shall participate as assigned in church programs of worship, education, ministry, outreach, church committees, mission work, and ministry teams. This individual will work within a pastoral staff team (currently ten) to accomplish the overall mission of the church. This position requires an undergraduate degree from an accredited university. Seminary or master’s degree in a related field preferred. Experience in ministry may offset educational background. Please send cover letter and resume to Brandon Hudson ([email protected]) by July 28. (Posted 6-28-23)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas is accepting applications for the role of minister of music. The minister of music will work collaboratively with other ministers in giving leadership for the overall mission and ministry of the church. In addition, the minister of music will lead a program of music and worship that helps Wilshire build a community of faith shaped by the Spirit of Jesus Christ. Founded in 1951, Wilshire is a welcoming and affirming, justice-oriented community where everyone is valued for who they are — a place where the beauty of God’s creation is celebrated and a place where we will name that the world is broken. Through study and service, in ways old and new, we’re reimagining what it means to serve and love God and others. To see the job description and other information https://wilshirebc.org/music-search/. The online application form will remain open through Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Posted 5-31-23)

MINISTER TO SENIOR ADULTS. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas is accepting applications for the role of minister of senior adults, Part-time, (25 hours per week) The minister to senior adults will lead a comprehensive ministry of spiritual formation for adults over 60 and their families that helps Wilshire build a community of faith shaped by the Spirit of Jesus Christ. Strong candidates for this position will have an earned degree from a regionally accredited college or university, graduate work in theology, ministry, social work, or a related field, is preferred. Along with a minimum of five years of church staff experience. In addition, strong candidates will have some training in the issues commonly facing older adults, including anxiety, dementia, depression, financial instability, isolation, and other emotional and social challenges. As a member of the church’s ministerial staff, they will demonstrate a personal and professional style characterized by spiritual maturity, strong pastoral skills, a collaborative work ethos, respect, grace, and humor. Please send resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 5-31-23)

Back to top of page

Vermont

PASTOR The United Church of Lincoln, Vermont, located approximately 30 miles southeast of Burlington. We practice loving and accepting Christian theology, embracing people from diverse religious backgrounds, denominations, and traditions. We hope for someone committed to becoming part of our loving, small-town community. Untiring wit and hardy constitution, a plus! Undergraduate degree in pursuit of MDiv a minimum. Master of Divinity degree/equivalent preferred. Visit our website at www.unitedchurchoflincoln.org and select Seeking Pastor from the menu for more about applying for this position. (Posted 6–7–23)

Back to top of page

Virginia

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Suffolk Christian Church in Suffolk, Virginia, is seeking a full-time pastor to lead us into the next chapter of our life and ministry. The church, established in 1860, is located on North Main Street in the historic downtown area. We seek a pastor to provide strong leadership in preaching and worship, pastoral care, leadership development and fulfilling our mission and vision. The church follows the Christian year and a traditional style of worship. We desire to engage with our local schools and those needing shelter in our community, and we wish to grow our congregation, perhaps through an alternative worship service. The church and pastoral profiles are available at suffolkchristianchurch.org. Please send resumes and a cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 5-31-23)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. McLean Baptist Church in McLean, Va. seeks a part-time Minister of Music to enhance the worship experience in our moderate Baptist community. McLean Baptist Church has historically had a traditional liturgy, with music from various traditions which is woven throughout a worship service to create an intentional worship experience where each part of the service works in service of the whole. Ideal candidates should have an understanding and appreciation for the role of music in worship and experience in leading choirs and ensembles. Responsibilities include curating music for services and events, leading rehearsals, managing the music budget, and serving on the Church Leadership Council. A full position description can be found at mcleanbaptist.org/musicsearch. To apply, send a resumé, a worship philosophy, and optionally a musical performance sample to [email protected]. (Posted 5-22-23)

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Earlysville, Va., is seeking a Minister of Children and Families. This is a new full-time pastoral staff member to lead our ministries with children and their families. Interested candidates can submit resume’ and cover letter to [email protected] by June 15. See position description and details HERE. (Posted 5-14-23)

LEAD PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., is seeking a Lead Pastor. We are looking for an energetic leader to partner with the Church Council to implement and guard the integrity of the mission, vision and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. The Lead Pastor will lead the church in worship through dynamic preaching and collaborate with staff and lay leaders to equip church members to proclaim the gospel, care for one another and minister to others in the community. For a full job description and instructions to apply, use this link to our website: https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. (Posted 5–10–23)

CHILDREN’S MINISTRY COORDINATOR (part time). University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA, a proudly welcoming and affirming church near UVA is looking for someone to lead their children’s ministry. Responsibilities include: teaching/organizing children’s Sunday school, children’s sermon, children’s church, VBS, and other activities. 10-20 hours per week at $20/hr (+ retirement contribution 15%). Email: [email protected]. (Posted 5-9-23)

Back to top of page

AND MORE