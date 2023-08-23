Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Georgia

DIRECTOR OF ADVOCACY. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Director of Advocacy to provide leadership and strategic guidance to CBF’s Advocacy efforts with a focus on representing CBF at a national level, stewarding CBF’s voice in advocacy issues, and ensuring a public witness for racial justice. We are expecting that the Director of Advocacy position will be based out of the Washington DC area. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. The application period for this position will close on September 5. (Posted 8-2-23)

CONGREGATIONAL ADVOCACY MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Congregational Advocacy Manager to assist and encourage congregations (pastors, and laity) to pursue advocacy efforts as a ministry of the congregation and consider how they may be advocates for racial justice. This work will be done as part of CBF’s Congregational Ministries Team to maximize opportunity to invite congregations into the ministry of advocacy, equip them for faithful public witness so that they might participate in the transformation of their communities. The Congregational Advocacy Manager will most likely be based in one of several state or regional locations. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. The application period for this position will close on September 5. (Posted 8-2-23)

MANAGER FOR MISSION SERVICE. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Manager for Mission Service to manage all mission service experiences and initiatives under Global Missions for individuals and groups fulfilling the goals of Global Missions programs for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, which aims to cultivate beloved community, bear witness to Jesus Christ, and seek transformational development in the contexts of global poverty and global migration and in partnership with the global church. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. The application period for this position will close on August 31. (Posted 8-2-23)

MANAGER FOR OPERATIONS AND LOGISTICS. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Manager of Operations and Logistics to assist in the implementation of CBF Global Missions strategy by supporting the work of the Coordinator of Global Missions and all Directors: Chaplaincy, Member Care, Mission Engagement and Strategy and Programs which aims to cultivate beloved community, bear witness to Jesus Christ, and seek transformational development in the contexts of global poverty and global migration and in partnership with the global church. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. The application period for this position will close on August 31. (Posted 8-2-23)

SENIOR PASTOR. Haddock Baptist Church (middle Georgia) is searching for a full-time senior pastor who is called to be the spiritual leader of our congregation with responsibility to the church and proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Our church affirms the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message, the autonomy of the local church, and we are a dually-aligned congregation with CBF and SBC. We honor God’s calling through the service and leadership of the men and women of our church. Our mission is to honor God through worship and fellowship, to communicate Christ’s message, and to prepare members to demonstrate God’s love. Our vision statement is sharing Christ through a caring church for a changing world. Primary pastoral duties include preaching, congregational worship, counseling, teaching, congregational care and administrative responsibilities. If you are an experienced pastor with completed seminary training, please send your resume/CV with references and your statement of faith to [email protected]. (Posted 7-5-23)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, in Winchester, Kentucky, an unaffiliated Baptist church, is prayerfully seeking a pastor. God is present in connecting us with a pastor who wishes to serve, lead, and find a home in our community. Essential leadership skills include collaborating with staff, men and women deacons, volunteers, and community leaders. The candidate must be a good listener and communicator, have conflict resolution abilities, and be comfortable with technology. Our pastor must advocate for our children’s department, our elderly congregation, encourage updating our structures, and appropriately counsel and visit those in need. We incorporate traditional and some contemporary elements during Sunday worship. Our leader must exhibit openness, caring, approachability, a sense of humor, mature sense of self, and be goal oriented. We are responding to questions and accepting resumes, letters of inquiry, and statements of beliefs at https://www.fbcwinchesterky.com/prospective-candidates. Please contact us at [email protected] with questions. (Posted 7-31-23)

Back to top of page

NewYork

ASSOCIATE MINISTER. DeWitt Community Church, located just outside Syracuse, NY, seeks to call an associate minister to live out their ministry calling in our 1,800-member church in one or more of the following areas of ministry gifts: community outreach, discipleship, and small groups, missions, congregational care, or student ministry. For more information, see https://www.dewittchurch.org/employment/. (Posted 8-11-23)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Yates Baptist Church, Lyndonville, NY, is a congregation with average attendance of 100-120 that is seeking a full-time pastor as we continue beyond our bicentennial year as a church. We want to continue to be a light for Jesus in the rural town and surrounding area. The Pastor is responsible to the church for proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ, while overseeing the life and direction of the church through the gifts of the Holy Spirit to the glory of God. We look forward to working with a leader with healthy leadership skills who is energetic about worship being a priority, aiding in development of outreach ministry and becoming a part of our church family. You are invited to visit our website yatesbaptistchurch.org and applying via email, [email protected]. Thank you for your interest and patience as we pursue God’s best for our church’s future. (Posted 7-18-23)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

ASSOCIATE PASTOR; FAMILIES AND FAITH FORMATION. The First Baptist Church of Wilson, NC, (www.firstbaptistwilson.com), is seeking a full-time minister to join our staff as Associate Pastor: Families and Faith Formation. The primary focus of this position will be providing the leadership, development, and implementation of ministry for families with children (birth through elementary school) along with other administrative and pastoral duties. For more information, you can find the full job description with compensation information here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hDoL0vF6ERMWFC8DSwqWUnlOHk9_PqIj/view?usp=drivesdk. Any interested candidate may submit a resume via email to [email protected]. (Posted 8-2-23)

Back to top of page

Oklahoma

SENIOR EDITOR. Good Faith Media is accepting resumes for the position of Senior Editor. The Senior Editor will provide administration, vision, leadership, management of and writing for GFM’s digital and print content, overseeing the publication of GFM’s Nurturing Faith Journal six times a year and of news and opinion articles to the website each weekday morning. The Senior Editor will work closely with the CEO and other staff members. This is a remote position. Salary and benefits information will be provided upon request. Send resumes and cover letters to GFM’s CEO, Rev. Dr. Mitch Randall, at [email protected]. (Posted 7-7-23)

Back to top of page

Oregon

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Grant Park Church is an American Baptist Church established in 1926 in the beautiful Grant Park neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. We seek a full-time pastor to lead our congregation, which is welcoming and affirming, journeying deeper into the love and knowledge of Jesus Christ. We are praying and seeking God’s guidance in the process of finding the leader that would shepherd us into a future of hope, service, study of scripture, and Christian witness. The qualified candidate will have a master’s level education and be ordained by American Baptist Churches or be willing to obtain said ordination. For more information about our affiliations, ministry, and a more extensive position description, please visit our website at www.grantparkchurch.com. For information about our neighborhood, you may visit www.grantpark-na.org. To apply directly by email, send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 7-7-23)

Back to top of page

SouthCarolina

CHURCH ADMINISTRATOR – Earle Street Baptist Church is seeking a Church Administrator for a multi-staff congregation near downtown Greenville, SC. The Administrator is responsible for working with the Senior Pastor to oversee the administrative functions of the church, including (but not limited to): finances (budget), scheduling (church calendar), membership records, prayer list, congregational care, facilities usage and maintenance, communications (newsletter, social media, web-site), and office staff and volunteers. Character Qualifications: A Christian testimony in both word and deed. Conducts church business with honesty, integrity, confidentiality, and professionalism. Ability to work in a team environment. Specific Qualifications: Knowledge of accounting principles in relation to a non-profit institution. Strong time management skills and ability to multitask. Self-motivated and ability to work. independently with minimal supervision. Strong written and communication skills. Listening skills and patience. Application Deadline is August 15, 2023. Send Resume to [email protected]. Website www.esbcgreenville.org. (Posted 7-18-23)

Back to top of page

Tennessee

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, TN, seeks a full-time Senior Pastor who will come alongside us as we discern together God’s mission for our church. A prospective candidate must submit a resume by email to [email protected], which includes: Full Name and title. Confidential Email address, mailing address and cellphone number (if available). A brief history of education and employment. Three supporting references with name, position and confidential contact information. The pastor is the leader of pastoral ministries in the church, who works with the deacons, church committees and the ministerial staff to lead the church in the performance of its tasks: To engage in a fellowship of worship, witness, education, ministry, and proclamation; To proclaim the gospel to believers and unbelievers; To care for the church’s members and other persons in the community. For further information about First Baptist Church, please refer to our website: https://www.fbcjeff.org/. (Posted 8-8-23)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF YOUTH AND COMMUNICATIONS. Central Baptist Church Fountain City in Knoxville, TN. is seeking an Associate Pastor of Youth and Communications. This person will lead the church’s ministry to students in grades 6-12 with the goal of shaping lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ. This will include the fostering and maintaining of a strong team of volunteers to lead and serve alongside our youth in ministry, mission, and Bible study, and to communicate with and connect their parents to the youth ministry and greater life of our church. The Associate Pastor of Youth and Communications will also head the creative communications process, including brand strategy, marketing, social media, content management, communication environments, printed materials and publications, and overall brand experience. He/She will work collaboratively and independently to develop and distribute original content that clearly communicates the vision, ministry, and goals of our church. For a full breakdown of the position, pay range, and application process, please go to www.cbcfc.org/job-openings. (Posted 7-18-23)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, located in downtown Nashville, TN, is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor who will serve as steward and servant leader of the congregation in all matters of faith and spiritual governance. First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, has a 176-year history grounded in pre-Civil War and post-Civil War development, a growth spanning the 1900s, a life steeped in civil rights and social justice, and a life of adjustment to the challenges of the 2000’s. The successful candidate for the Senior Pastor position at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, will now lead this congregation as it embraces the current shifts in urban renewal, gentrification, and the changing role of the twenty-first century, historically black church. Please visit our website at https://www.firstbaptistcapitolhill.org/ for more details including how to submit your resume for this opportunity. (Posted 7-31-23)

Back to top of page

Virginia

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, Henrico, VA, is seeking the full-time pastor that God has prepared for our Church. Our church, constituted in 1781, is located approximately ten miles East of Richmond, VA on historic State Route 5. We are seeking a visionary leader who is excited about their calling: exhibits interpersonal skills described in 1 Corinthians 13: 4-7; is a dynamic and energetic disciple builder, mission minded; possesses strong preaching and leadership skills; and a shepherd who is vigilant in maintaining contact with all church members. Our church is community minded and actively involved in missions and ready to move forward to reach all families young and old. The pastor, staff and church members, working together, will strive to be effective witnesses to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ in our community. Please send all resumes to [email protected].

(Posted 7-25-23)

ASSOCIATE MINISTER FOR MUSIC (full time). University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA, a proudly welcoming and affirming church near UVA is looking for an engaged, enthusiastic, and well-organized “people person” with a creative spirit. UBC has long had a reputation for a strong music ministry with an emphasis on choral music. In addition to the sanctuary choir the church has had a choir for college students for over 50 years. The new minister will build on this established foundation and expand the music ministry. More details are available here: https://universitybaptist.org/associate-minister-for-music/. (Posted 7-6-23)

Back to top of page

AND MORE